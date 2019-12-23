India names ex-high commissioner to Bangladesh Shringla as its foreign secretary
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2019 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 11:46 PM BdST
India has named as its next foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the former high commissioner to Bangladesh currently serving as the ambassador to the US.
He will take charge after Vijay Keshav Gokhale's two-year term ends next month, the NDTV reported citing a government order on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed the meeting of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet that cleared Shringla’s new assignment.
An Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1984 batch, Shringla has held several important positions in his diplomatic career spanning 35 years.
Prior to Bangladesh, he had served as India's high commissioner to Thailand.
He had also worked in France, India's permanent mission to the United Nations in the US, Vietnam, Israel and South Africa.
Gokhale, before his appointment as the foreign secretary in January last year, had served as the Indian ambassador to China from January, 2016.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India names ex-high commissioner to Bangladesh Shringla as its foreign secretary
- Hundreds rally against Myanmar police over child rape case
- India's Modi contradicts key aide over citizenship register as he tries to douse protests
- Modi’s party losing control of Jharkhand in state polls
- Why India's new citizenship plans are stirring protests
- Indian states propose land rights amid citizenship fears
- Modi says citizenship law not anti-Muslim as protests continue across India
- Modi to address rally in Delhi as protests rage in India over new law
- In India Tech City shocked by gang rape, vigilante justice gets praise
- Hundreds arrested in India during days of protests over citizenship law
Most Read
- Young woman from Dhaka dies in Cox’s Bazar; friend arrested
- Awami League pledges justice for assault on DUCSU VP Nur, followers
- Bangladesh bids final farewell to Sir Fazle Hasan Abed
- Police arrest two suspects with links to attacks on DUCSU VP Nur
- VP Nur, at least 27 followers injured in ‘BCL attacks’ at DUCSU Bhaban
- Biting cold spell in Bangladesh likely to subside soon, says Met Office
- Modi's party loses Indian state election amid protests over citizenship law
- Quader sees no ‘surprise’ in retaining Awami League general secretary’s post
- H&M’s different kind of clickbait
- Farabi taken off life support after health improves