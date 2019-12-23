India names ex-high commissioner to Bangladesh Shringla as its foreign secretary

He will take charge after Vijay Keshav Gokhale's two-year term ends next month, the NDTV reported citing a government order on Monday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed the meeting of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet that cleared Shringla’s new assignment.



An Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1984 batch, Shringla has held several important positions in his diplomatic career spanning 35 years.



Prior to Bangladesh, he had served as India's high commissioner to Thailand.



He had also worked in France, India's permanent mission to the United Nations in the US, Vietnam, Israel and South Africa.



Gokhale, before his appointment as the foreign secretary in January last year, had served as the Indian ambassador to China from January, 2016.