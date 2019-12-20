Curfew imposed in Indian city as two die in protests, internet shut in parts
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Dec 2019 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2019 05:03 PM BdST
Authorities shut down the internet in parts of northern India on Friday and imposed a curfew in a southern city after two people died in clashes between police and stone-throwing protesters angered by a citizenship law that discriminates against Muslims.
Protests have spread across India since the Hindu nationalist government pushed the new law through parliament last week, and mark strongest show of dissent since Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept to power in 2014.
The latest fatalities in the southern coastal city of Mangaluru took the death toll from the protest-related violence to seven.
A police spokesman said 20 officers were injured in the clashes in Mangaluru, and a curfew had been imposed there until midnight on Dec 22.
"Police forces are deployed across the city and the law and order situation right now is quite peaceful and everything is under control," said police spokesman Guru Kamat.
Members of Rapid Action Force patrol a Muslim neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS
Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the state official issuing the order, said the move was aimed at preventing the spread of inflammatory material that could worsen the law and order situation. Police in Uttar Pradesh also detained around 100 suspected troublemakers.
In New Delhi, police put extra security around Jama Masjid, one of the country's largest mosques, ahead of Friday prayers.
And the women's wing of the main opposition Congress party demonstrated outside the home of Home Minister Amit Shah who is leading the change in citizenship law that sets religion as one of the criteria for granting citizenship for the first time.
Police officers stand during a protest against a new citizenship law, after Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 20, 2019. REUTERS
Critics say the exclusion of Muslims is discriminatory, and the award of citizenship based on religion undermines India's secular constitution.
Opponents see the law as the latest step by Modi's government to marginalise Muslims, who make up 14% of India’s population.
The government says the law is aimed at helping religious minorities facing persecution in the largely Muslim neighbouring countries.
Some of the most violent protest have been in Assam, a northeast state bordering Bangladesh. Assamese people are angered by the encouragement being given to immigrants, regardless of their religion.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gandhi biographer arrested as protests over citizenship law sweep India
- IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi because of protests in the city
- Hundreds detained in India for defying ban on protests against citizenship law
- India's Vodafone Idea says suspends internet, SMS services in parts of Delhi
- Indian police detain historian Guha at protest against citizenship law
- The hijab-clad students who stood up to Indian police
- From Instagram to TikTok: Indians wage online battle against citizenship law
- Thousands renew protests in India against citizenship law
- India plans bio-gas plants to tackle toxic pollution, but experts sceptical
- Indian Kashmir sees more than $2.4 billion losses since lockdown
Most Read
- Grameenphone owner sends legal notice to president for payment arbitration
- Pakistan court adds grisly ‘hang for three days' rider to Musharraf death sentence
- Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
- Awami League holding council to arrange arrows in its leadership quiver
- Intellectuals arrested as more protests sweep India
- Three die in protests against new citizenship law in India
- Amnesty International asks govt to allow Khaleda access to health care as per UN rules
- Four BNP leaders invited to AL national council
- Bangladesh plans to review list of Pakistan wartime collaborators at local levels after fiasco
- IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi because of protests in the city