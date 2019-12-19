The hijab-clad students who stood up to Indian police
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Dec 2019 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2019 01:59 PM BdST
A group of young women have become the face of student-led protests that have swept India in recent days, as opposition has grown against a new citizenship law seen by many as anti-Muslim.
Video of Ayesha Renna and her friends from New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university standing up to baton-wielding police hitting a male student on Sunday has gone viral, drawing praise for their courage.
Renna said the women were joining a protest in the Indian capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The act offers Indian citizenship to minorities such as Hindus and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but thousands have protested, saying the law is anti-Muslim.
"Suddenly, we saw that people were screaming and running behind," Renna, a history student, told Reuters.
After a friend felt breathless, they sought shelter in the driveway of a house, Renna said. Police, some wearing riot gear and carrying batons, quickly surrounded them and ordered them to come out.
As they neared the gate, police grabbed hold of a male student accompanying them and started hitting him, said Ladeeda Farzana, who was with Renna.
"We just covered him to protect him because police were beating him like a dog," Farzana said, holding her bandaged wrist, hours after the incident.
In a video posted on social media, at least three policemen can be seen beating the unarmed male student, until Renna and her friends shout at them to leave.
"When some media persons gathered over there, then they (police) dispersed," Renna said.
The student was left bleeding from his face.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thousands renew protests in India against citizenship law
- India plans bio-gas plants to tackle toxic pollution, but experts sceptical
- Indian Kashmir sees more than $2.4 billion losses since lockdown
- India court dismisses appeal against death penalty over 2012 bus rape
- Why are people protesting in India?
- Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship law
- China postpones UN Security Council discussion on Kashmir
- India adopts the tactic of authoritarians: shutting down the internet
- Why the State Department has largely been muted on India’s moves against Muslims
- Myanmar seizes boat carrying 173 Rohingya Muslims
Most Read
- Bangladesh retracts list of wartime collaborators amid criticism
- PM Hasina instructs ministries to correct list of wartime collaborators
- Five killed, 30 injured in head-on collision between buses in Rajbari
- Hasina warned officials against rushing release of collaborators' list
- High Court orders arrest of criminals after arson attack on street child
- Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship law
- Australia records its hottest day. At least for now
- Two arrested over murder of Chinese businessman in Banani
- Follow chain of command in performing duty: Hasina to border guards
- Indian Kashmir sees more than $2.4 billion losses since lockdown