Home > Neighbours

IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi because of protests in the city

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Dec 2019 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2019 05:29 PM BdST

IndiGo, India's biggest airline by market share, has cancelled 19 flights from Delhi as road traffic disruption in the capital city has affected the availability of its crew, a Delhi airport official said on Thursday. A further 16 flights are delayed.

The traffic disruption has been caused by protests in Delhi and in several cities across the country against a contentious new citizenship law that is largely seen as anti-Muslim.

"Due to traffic restrictions and to accommodate passengers reaching late to the airport, we have rescheduled and curtailed our schedule in and out of Delhi by approximately 20 departures," IndiGo said in a statement, adding that this accounts for about 10% of its total flights out of the capital.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational image. Reuters

Vodafone Idea, Airtel suspend internet in parts of Delhi

Historian Ramachandra Guha being taken away by police in Bengaluru. News18.com

Historian Guha held for protesting against citizenship law

Women form a human shield around a man beaten by police during protests against new citizenship law, at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, Dec 15, 2019. REUTERS

The hijab-clad students who stood up to Indian police

Abdul Rehman, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia university, uses his mobile phone to shoot video, which he later posted on social media such as Instagram, at the venue of a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the university in New Delhi, India, Dec 18, 2019. REUTERS

Indians wage online battle against citizenship law

Students shout slogans during a protest march against a new citizenship law, in Kochi, India, December 18, 2019. REUTERS

Thousands renew protests in India

FILE PHOTO: A woman crosses a railway line on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, Nov 15, 2019. REUTERS

India plans bio-gas plants to tackle pollution

FILE PHOTO: A Kashmir girl rides her bike past Indian security force personnel standing guard in front closed shops in a street in Srinagar, Oct 30, 2019. REUTERS

Kashmir sees $2.4bn losses since lockdown

FILE PHOTO: A television journalist sets his camera inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi Feb 18, 2014. REUTERS

India confirms death penalty for Nirbhaya convict

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.