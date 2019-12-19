IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi because of protests in the city

The traffic disruption has been caused by protests in Delhi and in several cities across the country against a contentious new citizenship law that is largely seen as anti-Muslim.

"Due to traffic restrictions and to accommodate passengers reaching late to the airport, we have rescheduled and curtailed our schedule in and out of Delhi by approximately 20 departures," IndiGo said in a statement, adding that this accounts for about 10% of its total flights out of the capital.