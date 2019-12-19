IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi because of protests in the city
Published: 19 Dec 2019 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2019 05:29 PM BdST
IndiGo, India's biggest airline by market share, has cancelled 19 flights from Delhi as road traffic disruption in the capital city has affected the availability of its crew, a Delhi airport official said on Thursday. A further 16 flights are delayed.
The traffic disruption has been caused by protests in Delhi and in several cities across the country against a contentious new citizenship law that is largely seen as anti-Muslim.
"Due to traffic restrictions and to accommodate passengers reaching late to the airport, we have rescheduled and curtailed our schedule in and out of Delhi by approximately 20 departures," IndiGo said in a statement, adding that this accounts for about 10% of its total flights out of the capital.
