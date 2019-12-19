India's Vodafone Idea says suspends internet, SMS services in parts of Delhi
India mobile carrier Vodafone Idea said on Thursday the company had suspended internet services in some parts of the capital Delhi to comply with a government order.
"As per the directive received from the Government, data services are stopped at a few locations," Vodafone Idea's customer care tweeted in response to a user's question about its network in Delhi.
SMS services have also been suspended at a few locations, the company's customer care separately told another Twitter user.
Rival Bharti Airtel's customer care also told customers on Twitter it had suspended voice calls, SMS and internet services in parts of the Indian capital following days of protests across the city against a new citizenship law.
