Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship law

Published: 18 Dec 2019 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2019 01:15 PM BdST

India's top court on Wednesday refused to stall the implementation of a new law that lays out a path for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries for Indian citizenship, despite violent protests across the country.

The Supreme Court said it would hear petitions challenging the law on Jan 22. The petitioners argue that it violates India's secular constitution.
 
Protests against the law erupted in the northeastern state of Assam last week. They have since turned violent and spread to universities across the country, where students and the public have come out to chant anti-government slogans and call the law anti-Muslim and anti-constitution.

