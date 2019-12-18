Home > Neighbours

India court dismisses appeal against death penalty over 2012 bus rape

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Dec 2019 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2019 03:02 PM BdST

India's top court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against the death penalty by one of four men convicted of gang-raping and murdering a woman on a bus in New Delhi, saying it found no reason to review the sentence.

Four men were convicted of the rape and murder of the young physiotherapy student, who was tortured on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, an attack that triggered shockwaves across India and abroad.

The victim came from a lower-middle class family and worked in a call centre while she studied.

Her mother told reporters she welcomed the ruling and hoped all four men would be executed soon.

"This is one step closer to justice," she said.

