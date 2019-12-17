Home > Neighbours

UN Security Council to meet on Kashmir on Tuesday at China's request

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Dec 2019 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 12:07 PM BdST

The United Nations Security Council will meet at China's request on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the disputed Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir, diplomats said.

The council will meet behind closed doors for the first time since a similar gathering in August, which was also called by Pakistan ally China, after India removed the decades-old autonomy the area enjoyed under the Indian constitution.

In a letter to the Security Council on Dec 12, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions.

"In view of the seriousness of the situation and the risk of further escalation, China would like to echo the request of Pakistan, and request a briefing of the Council ... on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir," China's U.N. mission wrote in a note to council members, seen by Reuters.

Diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the meeting was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The Himalayan region has long been a flashpoint in ties between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, with both claiming Kashmir in full but ruling it in part. UN peacekeepers have been deployed since 1949 to observe a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

For decades, India has battled insurgency in the portion it controls. It blames Pakistan for fuelling the strife, but Pakistan denies this, saying it gives only moral support to non-violent separatists.

The Security Council adopted several resolutions in 1948 and in the 1950s on the dispute between India and Pakistan over the region, including one which says a plebiscite should be held to determine the future of mostly Muslim Kashmir.

Another resolution also calls upon both sides to "refrain from making any statements and from doing or causing to be done or permitting any acts which might aggravate the situation."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against a new citizenship law, outside Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, December 16, 2019. Reuters

India citizenship law protests intensify

A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, Dec 15, 2019. REUTERS

Dozens injured in clashes over Indian citizenship law

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, Nov 18, 2019. REUTERS

Modi slips and falls on steps

An advertisement poster of a shop selling pepper spray is pictured in New Delhi, India Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS

India seeks to fast-track hanging for rapists

Mamata calls mega rally against citizenship law

A boy holds a placard during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in Mumbai, India Dec 13, 2019. REUTERS

Students clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in Guwahati, India, Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS

India signs citizenship bill into law

People, who claim to have migrated from Pakistan's Sindh Province, offer sweets to images of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during celebrations after India's parliament passed a Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in Ahmedabad, India, Dec 12, 2019. REUTERS

What does passage of India's citizenship bill mean?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.