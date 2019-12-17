UN Security Council to meet on Kashmir on Tuesday at China's request
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Dec 2019 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 12:07 PM BdST
The United Nations Security Council will meet at China's request on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the disputed Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir, diplomats said.
The council will meet behind closed doors for the first time since a similar gathering in August, which was also called by Pakistan ally China, after India removed the decades-old autonomy the area enjoyed under the Indian constitution.
In a letter to the Security Council on Dec 12, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions.
"In view of the seriousness of the situation and the risk of further escalation, China would like to echo the request of Pakistan, and request a briefing of the Council ... on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir," China's U.N. mission wrote in a note to council members, seen by Reuters.
Diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the meeting was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
The Himalayan region has long been a flashpoint in ties between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, with both claiming Kashmir in full but ruling it in part. UN peacekeepers have been deployed since 1949 to observe a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.
For decades, India has battled insurgency in the portion it controls. It blames Pakistan for fuelling the strife, but Pakistan denies this, saying it gives only moral support to non-violent separatists.
The Security Council adopted several resolutions in 1948 and in the 1950s on the dispute between India and Pakistan over the region, including one which says a plebiscite should be held to determine the future of mostly Muslim Kashmir.
Another resolution also calls upon both sides to "refrain from making any statements and from doing or causing to be done or permitting any acts which might aggravate the situation."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Modi presses his vision for a Hindu nation, and India erupts
- India citizenship law protests spread across campuses
- Dozens injured as activists clash with Delhi police in citizenship law protests
- India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur
- Indian state seeks to fast-track hanging for rapists after string of brutal attacks
- Mamata Banerjee calls mega rally against new citizenship law
- Clashes erupt in New Delhi between students, police over citizenship law
- Indian president disregards protests, signs citizenship bill into law
- What does passage of India's controversial citizenship bill mean?
- Hopes in ashes for grieving Indian family after deadly factory fire
Most Read
- Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year
- India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur
- India citizenship law protests spread across campuses
- Evening is not the only commercial course Dhaka University offers
- Internet explodes as govt lists Barishal freedom fighter Tapan Chakroborty a Razakar
- Trump poised this week to become third US president impeached
- Music director Prithwi Raj dies at 34
- Masked men vandalise Victory Day venue in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh celebrates 48th Victory Day
- President Hamid, PM Hasina attend Victory Day parade