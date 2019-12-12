Home > Neighbours

India's controversial citizenship law sparks violent protests

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Dec 2019 12:39 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 12:39 PM BdST

Previous Next
India moved thousands of troops into the northeastern state of Assam on Thursday as violent protests erupted against a new law that would make it easier for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries to seek Indian citizenship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government has said the so-called Citizenship Amendment Bill was meant to protect besieged minorities.

A man walks past damaged vehicles that were set on fire by demonstrators, during a protest after India's parliament passed Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Guwahati, India Dec 12, 2019. REUTERS

A man walks past damaged vehicles that were set on fire by demonstrators, during a protest after India's parliament passed Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Guwahati, India Dec 12, 2019. REUTERS

Critics say it undermines the country's secular constitution by not offering protection to Muslims while others argue it will open India's northern states to a flood of foreigners.

Resistance to the bill has been the strongest in the tea-growing Assam state, where a movement against illegal immigrants from its neighbouring Bangladesh has simmered for decades.

Members of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party burn a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, during a protest in New Delhi, India Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS

Members of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party burn a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, during a protest in New Delhi, India Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS

As India's upper house of parliament passed the bill in the early hours of Thursday, protests took place across India's northeast. In Assam, protesters defied a curfew, torching cars and tyres and chanting anti-Modi slogans.

While the streets of Assam's capital Guwahati were largely calm as troops moved in from neighbouring states, protesters were back on the streets in other parts such as Morigaon, where they burnt tyres.

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party carry a cutout depicting India's Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in New Delhi, India, Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party carry a cutout depicting India's Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in New Delhi, India, Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS

Mobile internet has been suspended in some parts of Assam for 24 hours until 7 pm Thursday, the government said in an order, adding that social media platforms could potentially be used to "inflame passions and thus exacerbate the law and order situation."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in Guwahati, India, Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS

India's citizenship law sparks violent protests

India approves citizenship law

Police vehicles transport Rohingya Muslims charged with travelling illegally to a court hearing in Pathein, Ayeyarwady, Myanmar, December 11, 2019. Reuters

Fleeing Rohingya on trial in Myanmar

An aerial view of the Delhi skyline shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, India, Dec 8, 2019. REUTERS

Delhi's air turns hazardous again

A woman holds a placard during a silent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2019. Reuters

Rajya Sabha to vote on citizenship bill

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves after attending a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands Dec 10, 2019. REUTERS

Suu Kyi to lead genocide defence at UN court

Gambia's Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou speaks next to Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands December 10, 2019. REUTERS

UN Court must stop genocide in Myanmar: Gambia

Gambia's Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou and Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi attend a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands Dec 10, 2019. REUTERS

Suu Kyi arrives at Hague court

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.