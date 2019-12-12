India's controversial citizenship law sparks violent protests
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Dec 2019 12:39 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 12:39 PM BdST
India moved thousands of troops into the northeastern state of Assam on Thursday as violent protests erupted against a new law that would make it easier for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries to seek Indian citizenship.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government has said the so-called Citizenship Amendment Bill was meant to protect besieged minorities.
A man walks past damaged vehicles that were set on fire by demonstrators, during a protest after India's parliament passed Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Guwahati, India Dec 12, 2019. REUTERS
Resistance to the bill has been the strongest in the tea-growing Assam state, where a movement against illegal immigrants from its neighbouring Bangladesh has simmered for decades.
Members of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party burn a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, during a protest in New Delhi, India Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS
While the streets of Assam's capital Guwahati were largely calm as troops moved in from neighbouring states, protesters were back on the streets in other parts such as Morigaon, where they burnt tyres.
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party carry a cutout depicting India's Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in New Delhi, India, Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fleeing Rohingya on trial in Myanmar for ‘illegal travel’
- Delhi's air turns hazardous again, government issues health warnings
- Protests flare as India's parliament set to vote on citizenship bill
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi to lead genocide defence at World Court
- As Suu Kyi looks on, Gambia asks UN judges to "stop genocide" in Myanmar
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi arrives at Hague court for genocide hearing
- US commission seeks sanctions against India’s Amit Shah over controversial citizenship bill
- Protests erupt as India pushes for religion-based citizenship bill
- War crimes tribunal to deliver verdict on Rajshahi's Tipu Sultan Wednesday
- From karate to pepper spray, sexual assaults prompt Indian women to fight back
Most Read
- Body of foreigner found buried beside home in Dhaka's Banani
- Suu Kyi tells UN's top court charge of Rohingya genocide is 'misleading'
- Security cameras were off at murdered Chinese national’s home in Dhaka: police
- BSMMU sends medical report on Khaleda to court, Fakhrul doubts it
- UGC orders public universities to shut evening courses
- Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned
- Couple found dead in Dhaka’s Fakirapool in suspected murder-suicide
- India's parliament passes citizenship law, protests flare
- At least one dead, dozens injured in plastics factory fire in Dhaka’s Keraniganj
- Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh