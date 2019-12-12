Home > Neighbours

Hopes in ashes for grieving Indian family after deadly factory fire

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Dec 2019 05:18 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 05:18 PM BdST

Previous Next
When Mohammed Faisal Khan perished in a fire that killed 43 workers sleeping in a small factory in New Delhi on Sunday his parents back in the impoverished eastern state of Bihar lost their eldest son and the family's sole breadwinner.

A victim of the Indian capital's deadliest fire in two decades, Khan was one of eight migrant workers from Narayanpur village whose charred bodies were found in the doomed leather processing factory.

"My husband is too unwell to work and my son was our only hope. We're completely shattered," Rubina Khatoon, his mother, told Reuters by telephone from the family home.

A police officer requests relatives of the victims, who died in a fire that swept through a factory where labourers were sleeping on Sunday, to maintain peace as they demand handing over of the bodies outside a hospital mortuary in New Delhi, India Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS

A police officer requests relatives of the victims, who died in a fire that swept through a factory where labourers were sleeping on Sunday, to maintain peace as they demand handing over of the bodies outside a hospital mortuary in New Delhi, India Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS

A neighbour, who died alongside him, had helped Khan get the job. Like thousands of migrant workers swarming Delhi, the victims earned as little as $2 to $3 a day.

Khan, 23, was using the pittance he made to support his sister and brother's education and buy medicine for his father, a diabetic, his mother said. "My son would have only two meals a day to save money and send 3,500-4,000 rupees to us every month. He would hardly keep 500-1,000 rupees for his day-to-day expenses," she recounted.

Too poor to afford rent, the victims ate and slept in a windowless room in the middle of plastic and leather processing machines. When the fire broke out, they died of asphyxiation before the flames swept through what became their death chamber.

A woman cries as she waits outside a mortuary to receive the body of her relative who died in a fire that swept through a factory where labourers were sleeping on Sunday, in New Delhi, India Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS

A woman cries as she waits outside a mortuary to receive the body of her relative who died in a fire that swept through a factory where labourers were sleeping on Sunday, in New Delhi, India Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS

Factories like the decrepit four-storey building where Khan and his co-workers lost their lives are a common sight in Delhi's narrow crammed back lanes.

They often operate without proper government permissions and with little or no regard for fire safety regulations.

This week, it was work as usual in the other industrial units along the lane where Sunday's tragedy occurred. The power for their machines delivered by a tangled electrical cables strung overhead.

"Look at that tangle of wires," said Ram Kishore Yadav, a labourer, staring up from the street where 42 men died.

"I won't be surprised if another fire breaks out around here."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A fire engine is seen at the site of a fire that swept through a factory where laborers were sleeping, in New Delhi, India Dec 8, 2019. REUTERS

Hopes in ashes for grieving Indian family

Members of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in New Delhi, India Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS

Protesters set fire to train stations in India

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in Guwahati, India, Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS

India's citizenship law sparks violent protests

India approves citizenship law

Police vehicles transport Rohingya Muslims charged with travelling illegally to a court hearing in Pathein, Ayeyarwady, Myanmar, December 11, 2019. Reuters

Fleeing Rohingya on trial in Myanmar

An aerial view of the Delhi skyline shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, India, Dec 8, 2019. REUTERS

Delhi's air turns hazardous again

A woman holds a placard during a silent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2019. Reuters

Rajya Sabha to vote on citizenship bill

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves after attending a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands Dec 10, 2019. REUTERS

Suu Kyi to lead genocide defence at UN court

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.