World Court must stop genocide in Myanmar: Gambia tells Hague judges
Published: 10 Dec 2019 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 04:09 PM BdST
UN judges at the International Court of Justice must act to stop ongoing genocide of the Muslim Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar, Gambia's justice minister said on Tuesday.
In an opening statement at the tribunal, also known as the World Court, Gambia's Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou said: "All that The Gambia asks is that you tell Myanmar to stop these senseless killings. To stop these acts of barbarity and brutality that have shocked and continue to shock our collective conscience. To stop this genocide of its own people."
