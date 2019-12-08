Home > Neighbours

At least 43 killed in Delhi factory fire

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Dec 2019 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2019 11:32 AM BdST

At least 43 people have died after a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Aanaj Mandi area on Sunday morning.

Fifty people have been rescued from the building so far, reports The Times of India. Many are still feared trapped in the building.

Fifteen fire vehicles were immediately rushed to the site to douse the fire, according to sources.

"A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept," Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said.

The victims were mostly labourers sleeping inside when the fire broke out.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

35 die in Delhi factory fire

Resident doctors and medical students from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) attend a candle-lit march to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, India, December 3, 2019. REUTERS

Burnt Indian rape victim dies

Suspects in rape, murder of Indian vet shot dead

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi walks off the stage after delivering a speech to the nation on the Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. REUTERS

Suu Kyi receives wave of support ahead of genocide case

A poster is seen at a candle-lit march by the resident doctors and medical students from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, India, Dec 3, 2019. REUTERS

'When will things change?'

Women display a banner and placards as they attend a protest march against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman, in Kolkata, India, Dec 4, 2019. REUTERS

Indian woman set ablaze ahead of rape case hearing

Representational image. Reuters

India proposes new privacy bill

India's cabinet sends citizenship bill to parliament

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.