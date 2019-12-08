At least 43 killed in Delhi factory fire

Fifty people have been rescued from the building so far, reports The Times of India. Many are still feared trapped in the building.

Fifteen fire vehicles were immediately rushed to the site to douse the fire, according to sources.

"A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept," Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said.



The victims were mostly labourers sleeping inside when the fire broke out.