Four accused in rape, murder of Indian vet killed in encounter
Published: 06 Dec 2019 09:19 AM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2019 09:19 AM BdST
All four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in India’s Telangana were killed when they were trying to escape from custody, the police said Friday morning.
The young woman's rape and murder had triggered shock and horror across the nation after her body, badly burnt, was found last week near Hyderabad.
The four men had been taken to the scene of the crime at 3am Indian time for a reconstruction, the police said. They were at the spot where the charred body of the woman was found, around 60km from Hyderabad, when, the police claim, one of the men signalled to the others, possibly to escape.
The police then fired at the men, killing them. The four had been in custody of the police since Wednesday.
On November 28, the men, all truck-drivers and cleaners, saw the woman park her scooter near a toll-booth. She left for a dermatology appointment. They allegedly punctured a tyre of the scooter and waited. When she returned, they pretended to help, gang-raped her at a deserted spot, strangled her and burnt her body to destroy evidence, according to the police.
