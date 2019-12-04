India's cabinet sends religion-based citizenship bill to parliament
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Dec 2019 04:59 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 05:31 PM BdST
India's cabinet approved a bill on Wednesday to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, the first time that the country is seeking to grant nationality on the basis of religion.
Last month, Amit Shah, India's federal home (interior) minister, told parliament that non-Muslim minorities - Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis - who fled from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan would be given Indian citizenship under the proposed law.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was first introduced in 2016 by the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was withdrawn after an alliance partner withdrew support and protests flared in India's remote and ethnically diverse northeastern region.
Giving Indian citizenship to "Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs escaping persecution" was part of the manifesto of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of a general election in May 2019 that the nationalist leader swept.
Critics have called the proposed law anti-Muslim, and some opposition parties have also pushed back, arguing citizenship cannot be granted on the basis of religion.
The passage of the bill, which could be introduced in parliament this week, will also be a test for the BJP, since it enjoys a majority in the lower house but is short of numbers in India's upper house. Any bill needs to be ratified by both houses of India's parliament to become law.
In Assam, a northeastern state that was the epicentre of protests, some students groups said they were still opposed to the law, fearing that tens of thousands of Hindu migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh would gain citizenship.
"We do not support CAB and shall launch a vigorous mass agitation across Assam and the Northeast," All Assam Students' Union Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya told Reuters.
Assam's Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there would be amendments in the bill to help ease regional concerns. "But since CAB is for the whole of India, there cannot be a separate bill for the Northeast," he said.
However he did not give details.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- NASA finds India’s Vikram moon lander crash site, with amateur’s help
- Indians demand swift action against rapists as protests spread after woman's murder
- Suu Kyi’s loyalists rally for Myanmar leader before genocide trial
- Indian protesters demand justice for vet's murder, suspected rape
- India announces $400 mln loan for Sri Lanka, in support of new president
- Israel says envoy's ‘GOOD LUCK’ to Myanmar for genocide case was a mistake
- Talk to me: councillors help child workers win justice in India
- Sri Lankan critics fear a crackdown is underway, and some flee
- Pakistan top court challenges military over army chief extension
- Ten years on, India's biometric ID excludes homeless, transgender people
Most Read
- Google’s founders step aside as Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet
- ‘Unknown’ man supplied Islamic State-inspired cap, Dhaka cafe militant tells court
- Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- Bangladesh home minister downplays ‘deportation attempts’ by India
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- Antara brings fourth gold medal to Bangladesh in South Asian Games
- Bangladesh reaps little benefit from Chinese credits as it plays catch-up with timeline
- Physicist Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer-blogger Avijit, is on life support
- Police interrogate suspect over Mirpur double murder
- Homeland security proposes face scans for US citizens