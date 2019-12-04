Home > Neighbours

India's cabinet clears data protection bill for tabling in parliament

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Dec 2019 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 04:23 PM BdST

The cabinet of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a data protection bill for tabling in parliament, taking the country a step closer to framing a privacy law.

"The protection of personal data is a very important subject globally," Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar told a news conference after the cabinet meeting.

"How that will be done (here) and how work will progress keeping India's interest and people's interest in mind, this is what this bill is about."

The Personal Data Protection bill, drafted by a panel headed by a former Supreme Court judge and submitted to the government last year, is key for how firms including global tech giants Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet's Google and others process, store and transfer Indian consumers' data.

It was not immediately clear whether the bill cleared by the cabinet had undergone any changes.

India's banking regulator last year directed foreign firms such as Mastercard and Visa to store their payments data locally for "unfettered supervisory access".

It later clarified that transactions made in India could be processed outside of the country but the related data should be brought back for local storage within 24 hours.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Shanmuga Subramanian. Twitter.com

NASA finds crashed Indian moon lander Vikram

People gather to rally in support of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi before she heads off to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in Yangon, Myanmar Dec 1, 2019. REUTERS

Hundreds rally in Myanmar in support of Suu Ki

Students shout slogans as they display placards during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman, in Kolkata, India, Dec 2, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Indians seek quick action over vet’s murder

Demonstrators argue with a police officer during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman in Shadnagar, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Nov 30, 2019. REUTERS

Indian protesters demand justice for vet's murder

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake their hands during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Nov 29, 2019. REUTERS

India announces $400m loan for Sri Lanka

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees pray at a gathering mark the second anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar, at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS

Envoy's ‘GOOD LUCK’ to Myanmar was a mistake: Israel

Representational image. Reuters

Councillors help child workers win justice in India

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force soldiers stand guard as supporters of the Sri Lanka President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa celebrate in Colombo, Sri Lanka Novermber 17, 2019. Reuters

Sri Lankan critics fear crackdown

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.