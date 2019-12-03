Indians demand swift action against rapists as protests spread after woman's murder
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Dec 2019 09:42 AM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2019 09:42 AM BdST
Protests over the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor spread to cities across India on Monday as people demanded tough and swift punishments, including public lynchings, to stop crimes against women.
The woman was raped, asphyxiated and her dead body then set alight on Nov 27 on the outskirts of the southern city of Hyderabad, according to police. Four men aged between 20 and 28 years have been arrested in connection with the crime.
Protesters and lawmakers said they wanted authorities to ensure that rape cases were speedily processed and those convicted punished instantly, similar to demands that were raised after the fatal gang rape of a young woman in New Delhi in 2012 that had caused outrage and international condemnation.
In the eastern city of Kolkata, where protests were planned throughout the day, college student Bandana Mondal said it was becoming difficult to sit back and watch silently.
"It is time to hit the road and seek faster punishment for the offenders. The process of law appears slow and there is hardly any deterrent," she said.
Indian police registered more than 32,500 cases of rape in 2017, according to government data. But tens of thousands of such cases remain stuck in courts, often hindering victims and their families as they navigate the slow and cumbersome legal system.
In 2017, for example, courts only disposed off about 18,300 cases related to rape and more than 127,800 such cases remained pending at the end of the year.
"It's very frustrating for the victim. You keep on going to court, and even after evidence is over, they take a long time to pass the judgement," women's rights lawyer Flavia Agnes told Reuters.
But in a sign of the volatile public mood, a lawmaker in India's upper house suggested that rapists should be strung up before a mob.
"I know it's a little harsh, but I think these kind of people need to be brought in public and lynched," said Jaya Bachchan.
In Hyderabad, which has seen the largest of the protests, student activists linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party also asked for capital punishment.
"We demand the culprits be hung in public," said Sirisha, who only gave one name.
At a protest in New Delhi, 19-year-old college student Aditi Purohit said that she was so angry and frustrated that she had left her classes and come out.
"If they (the accused) were in front of me, I would have killed them," she said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Suu Kyi’s loyalists rally for Myanmar leader before genocide trial
- Indian protesters demand justice for vet's murder, suspected rape
- India announces $400 mln loan for Sri Lanka, in support of new president
- Israel says envoy's ‘GOOD LUCK’ to Myanmar for genocide case was a mistake
- Talk to me: councillors help child workers win justice in India
- Sri Lankan critics fear a crackdown is underway, and some flee
- Pakistan top court challenges military over army chief extension
- Ten years on, India's biometric ID excludes homeless, transgender people
- Female IS member from Kerala surrenders in Afghanistan
- 'A sly thief': Rising heat steals jobs and lives in eastern India
Most Read
- Dipu Chakma wins first gold for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Bangladesh reaps little benefit from Chinese credits as it plays catch-up with timeline
- Bangladesh plans to ban e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns
- Antara secures first medal for Bangladesh in SA Games
- Bangladesh plans to use environment-friendly bricks in construction
- Hasina calls for swift climate action to create a world liveable for future generation
- Magical Messi sinks Atletico as Barca return to the top
- Petrol station owners suspend strike until Dec 15
- India’s export ban will lead Bangladesh to raise onion production, Tofail hopes
- Industries minister admits 'syndicate' does exist in market after Tofail denial