Home > Neighbours

Indian protesters demand justice for vet's murder, suspected rape

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Dec 2019 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2019 02:56 PM BdST

Thousands of protesters gathered outside a police station on the outskirts of the Indian city of Hyderabad on Saturday demanding four men accused of raping and murdering a 27-year-old woman be handed over to them.

Some protesters clashed with police, hurling slippers, after the charred body of the woman, a veterinarian, was found in the town of Shadnagar, near Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Police said medical evidence would be hard to obtain given the state of the body but that they were working on the assumption the victim had been raped.

The four accused were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

The victim's mother demanded that the culprits be burnt alive, the Times of India newspaper quoted her as saying.

The incident is reminiscent of the fatal gang rape of a young woman, labelled Nirbhaya (Fearless) by Indian media, on board a bus in 2012. The crime sparked widespread protests and drew international attention to violence against women in India.

The current case has also provoked outrage on social media with #HangRapists trending on Twitter in India.

"It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces," Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted. "We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!"

India's National Commission for Women has condemned the incident, with its head Rekha Sharma saying it "won't leave any stone unturned till these perpetrators get the punishment they deserve".

The commission advises the government on policy regarding women's rights and aims to provide a voice for issues ranging from sexual exploitation to employment, but has no judicial powers.

On Saturday, around 30 protesters including college students rallied outside a police station in central Delhi, carrying placards demanding justice and an end to crime against women.

"If your blood doesn't boil even now, it's not blood but water," they chanted.

One of the protesters, student Kanchan Pal, 19, said she wanted to raise her voice in support of rape victims.

"Women are being raped everywhere, whether it is Delhi or Hyderabad or any other state," said Pal. "We don't feel safe."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake their hands during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Nov 29, 2019. REUTERS

India announces $400m loan for Sri Lanka

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees pray at a gathering mark the second anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar, at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS

Envoy's ‘GOOD LUCK’ to Myanmar was a mistake: Israel

Representational image. Reuters

Councillors help child workers win justice in India

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force soldiers stand guard as supporters of the Sri Lanka President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa celebrate in Colombo, Sri Lanka Novermber 17, 2019. Reuters

Sri Lankan critics fear crackdown

Representational image. Reuters

India's biometric ID excludes homeless, transgender people

Representational image

IS woman from Kerala surrenders in Afghanistan

A labourer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, India Apr 19, 2016. REUTERS

Rising heat steals jobs and lives in India

Vidhya Rajput, a transgender activist, in Raipur, India, July 23, 2019. Rajput's talent for grass-roots lobbying has contributed to a remarkable transformation across India, where a gay rights revolution has recently toppled a clutch of repressive laws that classified people like her as criminals.(Atul Loke/The New York Times)

‘My loneliness keeps me going’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.