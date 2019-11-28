Home > Neighbours

Sri Lankan critics fear a crackdown is underway, and some flee

>> Maria Abi-Habib and Sameer Yasir, The New York Times

Published: 28 Nov 2019 12:45 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 12:45 AM BdST

Fears of a potential crackdown on critics of the newly returned Rajapaksa political dynasty in Sri Lanka are rising just days after the election, as officials and journalists who investigated the Rajapaksas for human rights abuses and corruption began trying to flee the country, officials said.

In a case that raised particular alarm, a Sri Lankan employee of the Swiss Embassy in Colombo was abducted Monday by unidentified men who forced her to unlock her mobile phone data to them, diplomatic officials said. The officials said her phone contained information about Sri Lankans who have recently sought asylum in Switzerland and the names of Sri Lankans who aided them as they fled the country because they feared for their safety after Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the presidency in elections this month.

On the same day, Rajapaksa imposed a blanket travel ban on more than 700 members of the Sri Lankan police unit that had been investigating the family. And other police officers raided a news outlet critical of the Rajapaksas and forced several journalists to hand their computers over for analysis, in what the police said was an investigation into accusations of hate speech.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for Rajapaksa said that “defence authorities have decided to look into those allegations to ascertain the truth,” when asked about the abduction of the Swiss Embassy employee. More broadly, government officials said there was no intent to quash investigations of the Rajapaksas.

In the abduction case, the diplomatic officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns, said the men held the embassy employee for several hours and then, before releasing her, threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The officials said the men appeared to be focused on finding information about a Sri Lankan detective who had been investigating Rajapaksa. The detective fled to Switzerland with his family Sunday.

It was not clear whether the men were connected to Rajapaksa or were acting of their own as supporters of the popular leader and his political dynasty.

Sri Lanka’s foreign minister was scheduled to meet the Swiss ambassador Wednesday to answer questions about the abduction and provide assurances for the safety of embassy staff, officials said.

 

©2019 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational image. Reuters

India's biometric ID excludes homeless, transgender people

Representational image

IS woman from Kerala surrenders in Afghanistan

A labourer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, India Apr 19, 2016. REUTERS

Rising heat steals jobs and lives in India

Vidhya Rajput, a transgender activist, in Raipur, India, July 23, 2019. Rajput's talent for grass-roots lobbying has contributed to a remarkable transformation across India, where a gay rights revolution has recently toppled a clutch of repressive laws that classified people like her as criminals.(Atul Loke/The New York Times)

‘My loneliness keeps me going’

India set for nationwide NRC

Bystanders made hay as bundles of currency notes of denominations of Rs 2000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 were seen being pushed out of a window in the sixth floor with the help of a broom.

Money rains down from Kolkata building

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees pray at a gathering mark the second anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar, at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS

Myanmar on trial in Rohingya genocide case

File Photo: President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India at a rally in Houston, Sep 22, 2019. Trump has pursued a stronger military relationship with India even as he has disparaged or cut back on defence ties with traditional allies in Asia. The New York Times

US-India defence ties grow closer

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.