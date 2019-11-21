Home > Neighbours

Bundles of cash rain down from building during raid at Kolkata firm

  >>  Reuters

There was a startling shower of crisp currency notes from the sixth floor of a building in Kolkata when the members of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or DRI were conducting a drive at a private office on that floor.

The incident happened when passersby noticed someone struggling to get rid of bundles of Indian currencies through the sixth floor window of the building at the city’s Bentinck Street on Wednesday, according to local media.

A video of the incident that has been circulating on social media shows a man from inside a window of the office desperately trying to clear bundles of notes with a sweeper onto the street.

Soon after, as the notes started raining down, there was chaos in the area and people rushed to get hold of their share of free cash.

DRI sources told Press Trust of India (PTI) that its sleuths had gone to the office of a private company engaged in export-import activities located on that floor to conduct search operations for alleged evasion of duty.

However, it cannot be definitely said that there was a relation between the search operations and the shower of currency notes on the street below, the sources replied when asked.

Police said investigations into the incident are underway.

