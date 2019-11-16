Home > Neighbours

Myanmar rejects ICC probe into alleged war crimes against Rohingyas

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Nov 2019 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 11:22 AM BdST

Myanmar has rejected an International Criminal Court or ICC investigation into alleged war crimes against the Rohingyas amid mounting legal pressure from the international community over its treatment of the Muslim minority group.

On Thursday, the Hague-based court approved a full probe into Myanmar's bloody 2017 military crackdown against the minority Muslim group - a move welcomed by the rights groups, reports Qatari news channel Al Jazeera.

"The investigation over Myanmar by the ICC is not in accordance with international law," government spokesman Zaw Htay said at a news conference on Friday.

Htay reiterated that Myanmar's own committees would investigate any abuses and ensure accountability if needed.

Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas. Over 700,000 Rohingyas sought shelter in Cox's Bazar following August 2017 military crackdown in the Rakhine State that the UN termed “ethnic cleansing”.

Despite attempts to repatriate the refugees, no-one returned to their homeland citing Myanmar's failure to create conditions conducive to their “voluntary, safe and dignified” return.

Myanmar has repeatedly defended the crackdown as necessary to stamp out fighters and has long refused to recognise the authority of the ICC.

Even though the country has not signed up to the court, the ICC ruled last year it has jurisdiction over crimes against the Rohingya because Bangladesh, where they are now refugees, is a member.

"Myanmar and the government are neither in denial nor closing our eyes," Htay said.

The ICC decision came after West African nation The Gambia on Monday filed a separate case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top court, accusing Myanmar of genocide. The first hearings are scheduled for December.

Meanwhile, Aung San Suu Kyi was among several top Myanmar officials named in a case filed in Argentina on Wednesday for crimes against Rohingya -- the first time the Nobel peace laureate has been targeted in a legal action over the issue.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The Oxy Pure Oxygen Bar in New Delhi claims to offer pure oxygen to its customers. The New York Times

India opens an ‘oxygen bar’

FILE PHOTO: The International Criminal Court building is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan 16, 2019. REUTERS

Myanmar rejects ICC probe over Rohingyas

FILE PHOTO: A protestor holds a placard in front of the India Gate during a protest demanding government to take immediate steps to control air pollution in New Delhi, India, Nov 5, 2019. REUTERS

Schools shut because of Delhi's smog

File Photo: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil Nov 13, 2019. REUTERS

Despite Kashmir anger, China invites Modi again

FILE PHOTO: Women hold placards in a solidarity rally in support of

India delays verdict on women's temple ban

A bird flies amidst smog near India's Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, Nov 13, 2019. REUTERS

Delhi in ‘day to-day battle’ with smog

Migrant workers fasten iron rods together at the construction site of a parking lot in Srinagar Oct 30, 2019. REUTERS

Fear of militants grips Kashmiri village

A statue of Hindu monkey god Hanuman is seen next to security barricade as police officers take a break after Supreme Court's verdict on a disputed religious site, in Ayodhya, India, Nov 11, 2019. REUTERS

What India's BJP wants to achieve

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.