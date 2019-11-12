Home > Neighbours

Lata Mangeshkar ‘critical, on ventilator’

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Nov 2019 09:50 AM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 09:50 AM BdST

Indian singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday, is battling serious infection of the lung, reports Times of India.

The nonagenarian is 'critical,' and 'on ventilator,' the doctors told TOI.

She was rushed to hospital around 1.30am after she complained of breathlessness.

Later in the day, she was shifted to the ICU and had to be put on life-support, sources said.

“She is suffering from pneumonia and left ventricular failure. She continues to be critical but there has been some improvements in her condition, over the last few hours," said he internal medicine physician Dr Pratit Samdani.

Breach Candy Hospital authorities declined to elaborate her condition citing patient confidentiality.

Mangeshkar's family maintained that her condition was stable and she was on the road to recovery.

Her sister Usha said the singer will be discharged soon.

