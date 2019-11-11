Home > Neighbours

Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at World Court

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Nov 2019 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 05:02 PM BdST

Gambia has filed a case at the United Nation's top court against Myanmar accusing it of committing genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, the country's Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou said on Monday.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, is the United Nation's top legal institution that rules on disputes between states.

Both Gambia and Myanmar are signatories to the 1948 Genocide Convention, which not only prohibits states from committing genocide but also compels all signatory states to prevent and punish the crime of genocide.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An auto-rickshaw moves past the India Gate on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India Nove 11, 2019. REUTERS

Haze wraps New Delhi again

India's ruling party suffers setback

A general view of Ayodhya is seen after Supreme Court's verdict on a disputed religious site, India, November 10, 2019. REUTERS

India detains users over inflammatory online posts

A police officer walks past a security barricade as others stand guard near a temple after Supreme Court's verdict on a disputed religious site, in Ayodhya, India, Nov 10, 2019. REUTERS

India detains dozens over social media posts

Superintendent of Police, Kendrapara, Odisha via Twitter.

One dead in Kolkata as cyclone nears coasts

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 4, 2019. REUTERS

India chided for revoking citizenship of Modi critic

Ayodhya verdict: Disputed land goes to temple

Representational image. Reuters

India to install facial recognition system

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.