Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at World Court
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Nov 2019 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 05:02 PM BdST
Gambia has filed a case at the United Nation's top court against Myanmar accusing it of committing genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, the country's Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou said on Monday.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, is the United Nation's top legal institution that rules on disputes between states.
Both Gambia and Myanmar are signatories to the 1948 Genocide Convention, which not only prohibits states from committing genocide but also compels all signatory states to prevent and punish the crime of genocide.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Haze wraps India's capital again as air quality plummets
- India's ruling party suffers setback as richest state slips out of its control
- India detains users over inflammatory online posts after religious site ruling
- India detains dozens over social media posts, celebrations after religious site ruling
- One reportedly dead in Kolkata as rain, wind triggered by cyclone uproot trees
- India chided for revoking overseas citizenship of British Modi critic
- Ayodhya verdict: Disputed land to be given for temple, Muslims get alternate plot
- Mass surveillance fears as India readies facial recognition system
- Schools in Indian capital reopen, air quality still unhealthy
- Sri Lanka election pledges threaten fiscal targets under IMF
Most Read
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives, leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul
- Chahar 6-wicket haul helps India seal series with 30-run win over Bangladesh
- Bangladesh withdraws danger signals as Cyclone Bulbul weakens after landfall