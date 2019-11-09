Home > Neighbours

One reportedly dead in Kolkata as rain, wind triggered by cyclone uproot trees

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Nov 2019 09:00 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2019 09:00 PM BdST

At least one person has died in the Indian city of Kolkata as heavy rain and wind triggered by a cyclonic storm lashed coastal West Bengal uprooting trees, according to local media.

Trees were uprooted in various parts of the city killing one person in a renowned club, state media the Press Trust of India said on Saturday, citing officials.

Incessant rain since the early hours left parts of Kolkata and its adjoining suburbs with waterlogged streets and overflowing drains, leading to traffic congestion during busy office hours.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is herself monitoring the situation and the administration has taken all measures to tackle any contingency in view of the Cyclone Bulbul.

The storm is likely to make its landfall in the coastal area between the state and Bangladesh’s Khulna near the Sundarbans late in the night.

The “very severe” cyclonic storm was centred at about 40km south-southeast of Sagar Islands, 80km east-southeast of Digha and 135km south-southwest of Kolkata at 6:30pm, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Photos posted on social media showed police helping rescue workers clearing uprooted trees on the streets in Odisha.

