Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Nov 2019 11:37 AM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 11:37 AM BdST
Authorities in the Indian capital on Monday banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city.
The US Embassy air quality index, which measures the concentration of tiny PM 2.5 particles, exceeded 500, indicating serious aggravation of heart and lung disease, and premature mortality in people with existing diseases and the elderly.
Pollution at this level also means serious risk of effects on the respiratory systems of the general population.
The city government has declared a public health emergency, and imposed an "odd-even" system on private vehicles, at least until Nov 15.
On Monday, drivers with even-numbered license plates were the lucky ones. Morning traffic was thin and drivers appeared to be obeying the rule - a Reuters reporter saw no vehicles with odd-numbered license plates on the streets.
"It' a huge inconvenience because I'm not going to make it on time for my meetings," said Sagar Bajaj, 29, struggling to find a taxi in central Delhi's busy Connaught Place.
Ride-hailing services were exempt from the rule and both Uber and Ola had announced they would not impose surge pricing for the duration of the odd-even scheme.
Vehicular exhaust along with emissions from industry contribute more than 50 percent of Delhi's air pollution on most days through the year, according to official estimates.
The city also ordered schools shut on Monday.
Authorities have also ordered all construction work to stop.
A government monitor on Sunday showed air quality had hit the worst level for the year, at 494 on a scale of 500. The level was well above 400 early on Monday.
According to independent online air quality index monitor AirVisual, New Delhi was the most polluted major city in the world on Monday, at twice the level of Lahore in Pakistan, which was a distant second.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air
- India's Congress party says Priyanka Gandhi hit by WhatsApp privacy breach
- India's smog-bound capital suffers most hazardous air so far this year
- Pakistan army says supports elected government amid major protest
- Indian state leader to move migrant workers from Kashmir after violence
- Germany to spend 1 bln euro in 5 years on green urban mobility projects in India
- Delhi declares public emergency, schools shut until November 5
- Schools in New Delhi shut until Nov 5 amid severe air pollution
- Pakistani protesters descend on capital to demand PM quits
- Shops shuttered, streets deserted as Kashmir loses special status and is divided
Most Read
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- Blazing Mushfiqur fifty fires Bangladesh to emphatic, first T20 victory against India
- Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj
- Muhammad Yunus secures bail after surrendering to labour court
- BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
- Shakib meets Bangladesh anti-graft agency chief
- Police arrest ‘housemaid’ suspected in murders of woman, house help in Dhaka
- HC upholds Bangladesh Bank amnesty for loan defaulters
- Don’t you see the grief of those who have lost loved ones since 1975? Hasina asks
- Bangladesh bind India to 148 in first T20