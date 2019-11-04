Home > Neighbours

One dead, 14 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar -sources

Published: 04 Nov 2019 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 02:42 PM BdST

One person died and at least 14 were injured on Monday in a grenade attack in Indian-administered Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, two Indian officials told Reuters.

Nine people were admitted to hospital, with one still in a critical condition, after the blast on Hari Singh High Street in the centre of the city, said the officials, who declined to be named.

The Muslim-majority Kashmir valley claimed by both India and Pakistan has been in turmoil since New Delhi announced it would strip the territory of its long-held autonomy and special status on Aug. 5.

India shut down the internet and arrested thousands in a historic crackdown it said was aimed at preventing unrest, while militant groups fighting its rule have attacked migrant workers from elsewhere in the country.

