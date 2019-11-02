Home > Neighbours

Germany to spend 1 bln euro in 5 years on green urban mobility projects in India

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Nov 2019 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2019 11:47 AM BdST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday her country will spend one billion euros ($1.12 billion) in the next five years on green urban mobility projects conceived under the new German-Indian partnership.

Merkel, accompanied by several cabinet colleagues and a business delegation, began talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will focus on trade, investment, regional security and climate change.

Germany is India's largest trading partner in Europe and more than 1,700 German companies operate in the country.

German funds will be used to finance several environment friendly projects such as the introduction of electric buses to replace diesel ones used for public transport in urban centres.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Nov 1, 2019. REUTERS

Germany, India sign green urban mobility projects

Delhi shuts schools as pollution worsens

Supporter volunteers of religious and political party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) stand, during what they call Azadi March (Freedom March) to protest the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan Oct 30, 2019. REUTERS

Anti-govt protesters march to Islamabad

A fire burns a train carriage after a gas canister passengers were using to cook breakfast exploded, near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province, Pakistan Oct 31, 2019. REUTERS

46 die in Pakistan train fire

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer stands guard on a road in Srinagar Oct 31, 2019. REUTERS

India formally divides Jammu and Kashmir state

Residents block a street in downtown Srinagar, Kashmir, after Indian security forces made their daily withdrawal, Aug 18, 2019. The New York Times

Kashmiri militants kill 5 labourers

People carry the body of a labourer, who was killed by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday, after the post-mortem examination at a hospital in south Kashmir's Kulgam district Oct 30, 2019. REUTERS

India moves to divide Kashmir

Representational image. Reuters

Indian defences eat away at farmland along Pakistan border

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.