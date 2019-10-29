India complains to world aviation body after Pakistan's rebuff to Modi
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Oct 2019 05:57 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2019 05:57 PM BdST
The United Nations' aviation agency has asked Pakistan for more information about an overflight request from India, it said on Tuesday, after Islamabad denied permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cross its airspace on an overseas tour.
Tension has flared between the neighbours over the disputed Kashmir after India stripped the Himalayan region of its autonomy and severed telecoms links for months, with flights over Pakistan becoming the latest sticking-point in relations.
Modi, who flew to Saudi Arabia on Monday for an investors' summit, took a circuitous route because of Pakistan's refusal, an Indian foreign ministry source said.
India had taken up the issue with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the official added.
"It is a standard thing we do, we seek permission from the countries on the route," said the official, who sought anonymity because of the sensitive diplomatic situation.
"It was done in this case too, and it was refused."
Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said Modi was being blocked because of his government's repression in the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir.
"In the context of the gross Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, we have decided not to allow him use our airspace," he said in a ministry statement on Sunday.
India withdrew Kashmir's special status in August in order to tighten its grip over the region and clamped down on public gatherings, telecommunications and detained scores of leaders, provoking condemnation from Pakistan.
Islamabad previously refused a request in September from Modi to cross its airspace on a flight to Germany as tension runs high over Kashmir.
In Montreal, ICAO spokesman Anthony Philbin said India had sent the agency a letter about Pakistan's refusal to grant overflight clearance.
It is not clear, however, what action the agency could take to resolve the dispute between Islamabad and New Delhi over such clearance.
The 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation, which established ICAO and promotes cooperation between countries, only applies to the operations of civilian aircraft, and not to state or military aircraft.
Philbin said he believed flights carrying national leaders were considered state aircraft, and so not subject to ICAO provisions.
A similar ratcheting-up of tension led to an aerial clash between the arch foes in the skies over Kashmir this year, prompting Pakistan to shut its airspace for months to all aircraft travelling to and from India, forcing airlines to take longer routes.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India complains to world aviation body after Pakistan's rebuff to Modi
- 2-year-old dies after being trapped in well for days
- A daring helicopter rescue after rebels capture a ferry in Myanmar
- Grenade attack hits Kashmir ahead of visit by EU lawmakers
- Diwali fireworks haze pushes Indian capital's air quality to severe
- India allows EU lawmakers into Kashmir in first foreign visit since clampdown
- Diwali fireworks haze pushes Indian capital's air quality to severe
- ‘Many’ dead as Myanmar military sinks boats carrying kidnapped troops
- UK's Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years
- Myanmar says rebels kill two border policemen in Rakhine attack
Most Read
- Awami League names Joynal Hazari in advisory council
- British lifestyle brand Lee Cooper enters Bangladesh
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- BCB to clear clouds over Shakib featuring in India tour Tuesday
- High Court orders Muhammad Yunus to surrender by Nov 7
- Nephew, caretakers charged in two cases after raid on Aziz Mohammad’s house
- Ex-BCL leader arrested over gang-rape in Bhola
- Called into question, projected spending on 2021 population census halved
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid secures bail in tax fraud case
- Father of slain blogger Avijit Roy appears in court to give testimony