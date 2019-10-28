‘Many’ dead as Myanmar military sinks boats carrying kidnapped troops
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Oct 2019 12:46 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2019 12:46 PM BdST
Myanmar’s army sunk several boats carrying dozens of soldiers and police officers taken hostage by rebels in the restive western Rakhine state, the Arakan Army said on Sunday, adding that many had died.
The ethnic armed group abducted more than 50 people, most of them members of the security forces, a day earlier in the latest escalation of violence in the region where it has been fighting government troops for months.
The AA, which is demanding greater autonomy for Rakhine state, said troops opened fire on three vessels where the group were being held in Rathedaung township, sinking two and damaging one.
“Many were killed as there was no cover from incoming fire,” it said in a statement.
Two military spokesmen did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment.
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced across Rakhine state since clashes began in December, plunging the region, where more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military crackdown in 2017, into fresh chaos.
The abduction on Saturday was the second carried out in recent weeks by the AA, which recruits from the mostly Buddhist local majority.
Earlier this month, suspected rebels disguised as sports players boarded a bus in the state and took dozens of firefighters and civilians hostage.
Myanmar's army said it had rescued 14 people seized by insurgents in restive Rakhine state after Arakan Army rebels reported many dead in military attacks on boats carrying soldiers and police said it had taken prisoners.
The escalation in bloodshed is one of the biggest in the western state since fighting intensified early this year between the army and the rebels demanding greater autonomy for Rakhine.
"Of those abducted by the Arakan Army, 14 people have now been rescued," the military said in a statement late on Sunday. "The military is continuing a combined air and land operation to rescue the remaining people abducted as soon as possible."
