Home > Neighbours

Myanmar says rebels kill two border policemen in Rakhine attack

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Oct 2019 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 07:05 PM BdST

Two members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police have been killed and five other people were injured in an attack by the rebel group Arakan Army in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, local media said citing the government.

The assailants used remote detonated explosive devices and small arms on a police truck on the outskirts of Buthidaung Township on Thursday, the Ministry of Information said in a statement on Friday.

The BGP members were escorting a prisoner transport vehicle on its way back from Maungdaw District Court to the township when it came under, The Irawaddy said citing the statement.

Fourteen policemen were in the truck and 10 defendants from the court were in the prisoner transport vehicle, according to the statement.

Five BGP members and two defendants were injured in the attack and two of the injured policemen later died from their injuries, the statement said. The others are still receiving treatment at the military hospital in Buthidaung, it added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: Windows of various shanties in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, are seen in Mumbai Jan 28, 2015. REUTERS

Slum dwellers in India to win property rights

FILE PHOTO: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, speaks during a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain Jul 11, 2018. REUTERS

Pakistan grants bail to ailing ex-PM Nawaz Sharif

Jeevan Singh, an injured truck driver, lies on a stretcher as he is rushed for treatment, after he was shot by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir's Shopian, in a hospital in Srinagar Oct 24, 2019. REUTERS

Militants kill two in Indian Kashmir

Participants run past the India Gate as they take part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, India, Oct 20, 2019. REUTERS

Pollution levels in New Delhi worsen

Supporters of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) celebrate outside the party office after learning of initial poll results in Mumbai, India, Oct 24, 2019. REUTERS

BJP retains power in Maharashtra

A customer purchases new, environmentally cleaner fireworks at a shop in New Delhi on Oct 17, 2019. Facing expanding evidence that India’s air pollution has become a public health disaster, the government has dramatically rewritten rules on fireworks sales. The New York Times

An eco-friendly firecracker?

Supporters of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) gesture and hold placards after the declaration of the Maharashtra state election results in Mumbai, India, Oct 24, 2019. REUTERS

BJP leading in key state polls in India

File Photo: Labourers work at the sites of the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which will be open this year for Indian Sikh pilgrims, in Kartarpur, Pakistan Sep 16, 2019. REUTERS

India, Pakistan sign pact on cross-border temple visits

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.