Myanmar says rebels kill two border policemen in Rakhine attack
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2019 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 07:05 PM BdST
Two members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police have been killed and five other people were injured in an attack by the rebel group Arakan Army in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, local media said citing the government.
The assailants used remote detonated explosive devices and small arms on a police truck on the outskirts of Buthidaung Township on Thursday, the Ministry of Information said in a statement on Friday.
The BGP members were escorting a prisoner transport vehicle on its way back from Maungdaw District Court to the township when it came under, The Irawaddy said citing the statement.
Fourteen policemen were in the truck and 10 defendants from the court were in the prisoner transport vehicle, according to the statement.
Five BGP members and two defendants were injured in the attack and two of the injured policemen later died from their injuries, the statement said. The others are still receiving treatment at the military hospital in Buthidaung, it added.
