India's top court orders mobile operators to pay $13 billion in dues
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Oct 2019 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 03:24 PM BdST
India’s top court on Thursday upheld a demand by the telecom department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion Indian rupees ($12.97 billion) in overdue levies and interest, TV channels reported, sending their shares tumbling.
The Department of Telecom (DoT) and mobile carriers have been sparring over the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR): companies argue that AGR should comprise just revenue accrued from core services, while the DoT says AGR should include all revenue.
Telecom providers pay DoT nearly 3-5% of AGR as usage charges for spectrum or airwaves and 8% of AGR as licence fees.
Shares in Bharti Airtel were down 5.6%, while Vodafone Idea fell 19.5 percent at 0757 GMT after the Supreme Court’s decision.
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Modi's BJP leading in key state polls in India
- India, Pakistan sign pact on cross-border temple visits
- Malaysia works to resolve spat with India, hopes won't affect 16-nation trade deal
- India's top court orders mobile operators to pay $13 billion in dues
- Indian trafficking cases fall sharply fuelling concern over 'undetected victims'
- Malaysia's Mahathir stands by Kashmir comments despite palm oil boycott by India traders
- Some 300,000 employees of Indian state-led banks strike against mergers
- India, Pakistan set to sign pilgrim corridor pact amid Kashmir tension
- India minister says trade pact differences with US broadly resolved
- Thai king strips ‘disloyal’ new royal consort of titles
Most Read
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Feni court sentences 16 to death for Nusrat murder
- Bangladesh players demand BCB revenue portion, fair pay for female cricketers
- Players lift strike as Bangladesh Cricket Board accepts pay hike, better facilities
- BCB chief meets Hasina amid player strike
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on Whip Shamsul, MP Shawon, 20 others
- Government makes 156 officers additional secretaries
- Bangladesh enforcing much-awaited road safety law from Nov 1
- Only Bangabandhu, Hasina and Joy’s photos can be used in posters: Salman F Rahman
- Ensure safety and maintenance of aircraft, says PM Hasina