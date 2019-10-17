Home > Neighbours

'Hand over body to Bangladesh', says family of man declared foreigner in Assam

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Oct 2019 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 12:54 PM BdST

The family of a mentally unstable man who died on Sunday while after being declared a foreigner in Assam's Tezpur, has refused to accept his body unless the administration declares him a citizen, NDTV reports.

The 65-year-old Dulal Chandra Paul, who was from Alisinga village of Sonitpur district, died at Guwahati Medical College on Sunday after suffering from an illness.

The state government has ordered a probe into the matter after over 10,000 locals blocked roads and staged protests.

"Since the state has declared him a foreigner, they should hand over his body to Bangladesh. We will accept the body only if the government issued a statement that Paul was not a foreigner but an Indian," the man's eldest son Ashish told NDTV.

The family says Dulal Chandra Paul was declared a foreigner in 2017 in an ex-parte judgment despite being mentally unstable.

The state government has sent several delegations to his village for past four days to convince the family members and the villagers to accept the body.

He has been declared a foreigner by the tribunal so it is beyond the scope of the administration to even discuss on their demand. We can help them with legal aid if their want to challenge the tribunal decision in higher court. We are trying for headway in this case," Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh told NDTV.

According to officials, Paul was being treated for diabetes and psychiatric ailments and was examined by doctors of the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) on October 11 and brought back to the detention centre the same day.

What has angered his family and villagers the most is the fact that the prison department officials came with a document to hand over the body which allegedly mentioned him as a 'declared foreigner', according to NDTV. His residential address column was left blank.

"They know the address very well yet kept it empty. We presume that later they would put some fictitious address in Bangladesh. So if he is Bangladeshi, why sent his body to us? They should send the body to Bangladesh," his son added.

The administration is now looking at options to wait for a day or two and see what provisions are there to cremate the body without the consent of the family, official sources further added.

Over 1.9 million people have been left out of the National Register of Citizens; the window period for final appeal at tribunals is expected to start in November.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A television journalist sets his camera inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi Feb 18, 2014. REUTERS

India court ends hearings on disputed religious site

File Photo: Rebel soldiers of Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) gather at a military base in Kokang region, Mar 11, 2015. REUTERS

Rebels abduct dozens after storming Myanmar bus

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Sep 18, 2019. REUTERS

Malaysia to work diplomatically with India on palm oil issue

FILE PHOTO: India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrive to attend the RBI's central board meeting in New Delhi, India Jul 8, 2019. REUTERS

India cannot sacrifice economic strength: FinMin

File Photo: Indian police officers stand at the site of a grenade attack in Srinagar Oct 12, 2019. REUTERS

Three militants killed in Kashmir gun fight

A group of women rally in Srinagar, India, on Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019, expressing their outrage that many of Kashmir’s political leaders, including a member of parliament, remain in detention. Some of the women were later arrested for breaching the peace. The New York Times

People are afraid to go to work in Kashmir  

Participants get ready backstage before the start of a transgender/transsexual fashion show in Chandigarh, India, Nov 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Technology eases woes for India’s trans people

A security base built on the site of a massacre at what once was the Rohingya town of Rathedaung, Myanmar, on May 29, 2019. The Myanmar government insists that the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya Muslims never happened.

How Myanmar covered up ethnic cleansing

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.