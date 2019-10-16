Three militants killed in gun fight with Indian troops in Kashmir
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Oct 2019 01:22 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 01:22 PM BdST
Three militants were killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces in disputed Kashmir on Wednesday, the first such incident since mobile telephone links were restored in a bid to restore normalcy after a lengthy shutdown.
Soldiers raided a village in south Kashmir, long a hotbed of a separatist revolt, following intelligence reports that militants had taken shelter there, two police sources told Reuters.
"Three terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.
"Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered."
Troops at the scene, including military and police, did not suffer casualties, added the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.
India restored some mobile phone services in the Himalayan region on Monday, two months after imposing a communications clampdown.
New Delhi cut off telephone and internet lines in Jammu and Kashmir before it revoked the state's special rights on Aug 5, striking down long-standing constitutional provisions for the Muslim-majority region that is also claimed by neighbouring Pakistan.
Security forces have imposed travel restrictions near the site of Wednesday's gun battle to prevent unrest, the sources said. Many Kashmiris hostile to India's rule often gather to throw stones at security forces after militants are killed.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India's HIV-positive trans people find 'new strength' in technology
- How Myanmar covered up ethnic cleansing
- Prince William and wife Kate meet Imran Khan, Pakistan's PM and friend of Diana
- Baby found buried alive highlights India's battle to protect girls
- India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
- India set to partially restore mobile phone lines in Kashmir
- At least five injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar amid India clampdown
- Nepal eyes railway deal with China during Xi visit
- China's Xi and India's Modi discuss proposals to improve ties hit by Kashmir
- Modi picks up trash from seaside town while hosting Xi
Most Read
- Police say father Basir killed 5-year-old Tuhin, mutilated body in Sunamganj
- AL Whip Shamsul, MP Shawon among around 50 under ACC scanner
- Bangladesh to implement two more metro rail projects in Dhaka with Tk 938bn
- Prince William and wife Kate meet Imran Khan, Pakistan's PM and friend of Diana
- Bangladesh settle for 1-1 draw with India in World Cup pre-qualifiers
- Transgender woman becomes vice-chairman in Jhenaidah
- Over 49,000 pass medical college entry test
- Students pause BUET protests but not going back to classes, taking exams
- Diplomats in Bangladesh go beyond their norms, says FM on Abrar murder comments
- India-Bangladesh coastal surveillance radars won't strain China ties: FM