Home > Neighbours

Baby found buried alive highlights India's battle to protect girls

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Oct 2019 09:29 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 09:29 AM BdST

A baby girl found buried alive in India was a suspected case of female infanticide, police said on Monday, the latest to highlight the preference for sons in a country where the number of girls has been declining.

A couple, who went to bury their newborn at a grave after she died in hospital, discovered the youngster inside an earthen pot buried several feet deep, said a police officer in Bareilly city in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

"Their spade hit the pot and they heard a baby's cries coming from it," the officer told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"They immediately called the cemetery guard, who said that he saw the parents there earlier. It seems to be a case of female infanticide," he said, adding that the baby was about five days old.

The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is recovering, he said. Police are looking for the parents.

India has seen a dwindling number of girls, according to a government survey released in July, suggesting that illegal abortions of female fetuses continue despite a ban and government efforts to save girl children.

It showed that India's gender ratio, or the number of females per 1,000 males, was 896 in the period of 2015-17, down from 898 in 2014-16 and 900 in 2013-15. The number was 943 in the last census of 2011.

Indian laws ban doctors and health workers from sharing an unborn child's sex with the parents, or carrying out tests to determine the child's gender. Only registered medical practitioners are allowed to perform abortions.

Yet female feticide is common in parts of India. Daughters are often seen as a burden, with families having to pay dowries when they marry, while sons are prized as breadwinners who can inherit property and continue the family name.

In 2017, police found nearly 20 aborted fetuses dumped in plastic bags in the western state of Maharashtra.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Newborn found buried alive in India

An engineer of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) works inside the Kalol oil field in Gujarat September 12, 2009. Reuters

India investing $60bn on gas grid

A masked Kashmiri man with his head covered with barbed wire attends a protest after Friday prayers during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Oct 11, 2019. REUTERS

India to restore Kashmir mobile phone lines

File Photo: An Indian security force personnel stands guard in a street early morning during restrictions following scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Sep 27, 2019. REUTERS

5 injured in Kashmir grenade attack

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping exchange gifts in Mamallapuram on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Oct 12, 2019. REUTERS

Nepal eyes railway deal with China

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd R) and China's President Xi Jinping (3rd L) attend delegation level talks in Mamallapuram on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Oct 12, 2019. REUTERS

Xi, Modi seek to improve ties

China's President Xi Jinping shakes hand with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to Arjuna's Penance in Mamallapuram on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Oct 11, 2019. REUTERS

Modi picks up trash from seaside town

FILE PHOTO: People wade through a flooded road to collect drinking water in Howrah district, West Bengal, India Aug 2, 2017. REUTERS

Why heavy rains are not good for Indian farmers

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.