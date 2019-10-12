Home > Neighbours

Nepal eyes railway deal with China during Xi visit

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Oct 2019 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 05:04 PM BdST

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive in Nepal on Saturday for talks with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and is expected to sign a deal expanding a railway link between the Himalayan nation and Tibet, officials said.

Xi will be the first Chinese president to visit Nepal in 22 years and will arrive from India, where he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Landlocked Nepal, a natural buffer between India and China, has been trying to lessen its dependence on New Delhi.

The Chinese leader will meet Oli on Sunday and the two leaders are expected to sign a slew of deals, including the planned extension of the rail link from remote, mountainous Tibet to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, officials said.

The link will be part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, Xi's signature project that Nepal joined in 2017.

Rajan Bhattarai, one of Oli's top aides, said a feasibility study of the plan had been conducted by Chinese experts.

"An agreement for the preparation of a detailed project report for the railway link is expected to be signed after the prime minister's meeting with President Xi on Sunday," Bhattarai told Reuters.

The report will contain cost estimates, with financing and construction models to be decided, officials said.

Nepal sees the rail link with China as an alternative to its dependence on India. New Delhi accounts for nearly two-thirds of Nepal's trade and is the sole source of its fuel supply.

A prolonged blockade of its border crossings with India in 2015 and 2016 left Nepal short of fuel and medicine for months.

Asian giants India and China have both sought to woo Nepal and have poured in aid and infrastructure investment.

Beijing has helped build or upgrade highways, airports and power plants in Nepal under the Belt and Road infrastructure drive - a string of ports, railways, roads, bridges and other investments tying China to Europe via central and southern Asia.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd R) and China's President Xi Jinping (3rd L) attend delegation level talks in Mamallapuram on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Oct 12, 2019. REUTERS

Xi, Modi seek to improve ties

China's President Xi Jinping shakes hand with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to Arjuna's Penance in Mamallapuram on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Oct 11, 2019. REUTERS

Modi picks up trash from seaside town

FILE PHOTO: People wade through a flooded road to collect drinking water in Howrah district, West Bengal, India Aug 2, 2017. REUTERS

Why heavy rains are not good for Indian farmers

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they visit the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 27, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

Modi, Xi eye new border security steps

File Photo: A Police officer stops people which take pictures with their cell phones, after an attack on the Chinese consulate, in Karachi, Pakistan Nov 23, 2018. REUTERS

Pakistan arrests 4 over Mumbai terror attack

Migrant protesters occupy US-Mexico border bridge

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Oct 9, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan PM to visit Saudi, Iran

A street food vendor waits for customers on a footpath in New Delhi, India, Nov 27, 2018. REUTERS

Delhi hawkers to be free from eviction threat

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.