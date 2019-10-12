Home > Neighbours

At least five injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar amid India clampdown

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Oct 2019 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 05:56 PM BdST

At least five people were injured in a grenade attack in India-controlled Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on Saturday, police said, the second such attack since India stripped the Himalayan region of its special status.

"Terrorists lobbed a grenade at HSH Street Srinagar," Kashmir police said on Twitter. "All (injured) are stated to be stable. Area under cordon," it said, adding that a search operation was underway.

The attack took place in central Srinagar's Hari Singh High street, and the victims are being treated at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, a police official and a staff member at the hospital said. They declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Most shops at the attack site were shuttered Saturday as people have resisted opening them to protest against India's move in August to scrap the special status the Jammu and Kashmir state had under the Indian constitution.

There is anger and discontent among many in Kashmir over that decision. At the time, India blocked phone and internet across the region and sent in thousands of additional troops, imposing curfew-like restrictions to dampen discontent.

India has said its move was essential to integrate Kashmir fully into India and spur development in the Muslim-majority region, which is also claimed by India's arch rival Pakistan.

But critics have said India's move could push more Kashmiris towards militancy.

A grenade attack in southern Kashmir's Anantnag city a week ago injured 10 people, police said.

Many in Srinagar have staged protests against the government move, despite the curbs.

Communication and travel restrictions have gradually been eased and India said by Monday it would partially restore mobile phone lines, although the internet still remains largely blocked.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd R) and China's President Xi Jinping (3rd L) attend delegation level talks in Mamallapuram on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Oct 12, 2019. REUTERS

Xi, Modi seek to improve ties

China's President Xi Jinping shakes hand with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to Arjuna's Penance in Mamallapuram on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Oct 11, 2019. REUTERS

Modi picks up trash from seaside town

FILE PHOTO: People wade through a flooded road to collect drinking water in Howrah district, West Bengal, India Aug 2, 2017. REUTERS

Why heavy rains are not good for Indian farmers

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they visit the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 27, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

Modi, Xi eye new border security steps

File Photo: A Police officer stops people which take pictures with their cell phones, after an attack on the Chinese consulate, in Karachi, Pakistan Nov 23, 2018. REUTERS

Pakistan arrests 4 over Mumbai terror attack

Migrant protesters occupy US-Mexico border bridge

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Oct 9, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan PM to visit Saudi, Iran

A street food vendor waits for customers on a footpath in New Delhi, India, Nov 27, 2018. REUTERS

Delhi hawkers to be free from eviction threat

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.