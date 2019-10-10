Home > Neighbours

Pakistan says Khan could visit Saudi, Iran, after US mediation request

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Oct 2019 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 06:32 PM BdST

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Saudi Arabia and Iran, the foreign office in Islamabad said on Thursday, weeks after Islamabad said Washington had asked it to mediate with Tehran.

"The possibility of a visit of the prime minister to Saudi Arabia and Iran is on the cards and I will update you as things unfold," foreign office spokesman, Mohammad Fasisal, told a news briefing.

The announcement of the possible visit comes after Khan last month described a request by U.S. President Donald Trump, asking the Pakistani leader to help defuse tensions with Iran. Washington had blamed Tehran for an attack on the world's biggest crude oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia.

Faisal declined to comment when asked whether the visit was related to the mediation request.

Tensions have elevated between Iran and Saudi Arabia since the attack, which took place on Sept. 14.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, which has been fighting a Saudi-led military coalition since 2015, has claimed responsibility, but Washington and Riyadh say they believe the attack came from the opposite direction and blame Iran. Iran denies involvement.

Khan said after a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York that he was "trying and mediating" and had also spoken with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

Khan has ramped up his government's engagement on the international stage, offering to negotiate regional tensions. He has separately proposed to Trump that Pakistan could help broker peace in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Last week Pakistani government ministers met with both Taliban representatives and the U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, in Islamabad while Pakistan's foreign minister called for a resumption in stalled peace talks between the Taliban and Washington.

The Taliban also met with Khalilzad, sources told Reuters, the first known contact since Trump halted talks last month, though officials said the talks did not represent a formal resumption of negotiations.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A street food vendor waits for customers on a footpath in New Delhi, India, Nov 27, 2018. REUTERS

Delhi hawkers to be free from eviction threat

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa waves after he was nominated as a presidential candidate during the Sri Lanka People's Front party convention in Colombo, Sri Lanka August 11, 2019. REUTERS

Rajapaksa launches presidential campaign

FILE PHOTO: A Kashmiri woman walks through an empty street in Anchar neighbourhood, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Sep 20, 2019. REUTERS

Indian parties shun Kashmir polls

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 27, 2019. REUTERS

Modi to host summit with Xi

Representational image. Reuters

Rescued Bangladeshi girls in India trapped in red tape

FILE PHOTO: An Indian security force personnel stands guard in a street early morning during restrictions following scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Sep 27, 2019. REUTERS

India to lift travel advisory on Kashmir

Sri Lanka's housing minister and deputy leader of the ruling United National Party (UNP), gestures as he arrives to hand over nominations papers at the election commission ahead of Sri Lanka's presidential election, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Oct 7, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A record 35 candidates to vie for Sri Lanka's presidency

A man holds a cardboard cutout of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi wearing a prison jumpsuit during a protest in solidarity with the people of Kashmir on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, Sep 27, 2019. REUTERS

Kashmiri prisoners sent far from home

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.