Indian police detain 40 activists protesting tree felling for new metro
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Oct 2019 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2019 03:02 PM BdST
Indian police detained 40 protesters demanding that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corp Ltd (MMRCL) not cut some 2,700 trees to build a train parking shed for an upcoming subway line, a spokesman for the Mumbai police said on Saturday.
Over 400 people gathered on Friday night and tried to hug the trees, located in the Aarey Colony suburb, in an attempt to stop officials from cutting them. Police eventually removed the protesters and shut entry to prevent further inflow of people, activists said.
"They have been charged with obstructing a government servant from doing his duty and unlawful assembly. Around 200 policemen have been deployed at the location," Pranaya Ashok, a spokesman for the Mumbai police, told Reuters.
The Bombay High Court had dismissed on Friday all petitions opposing the cutting of the trees, clearing the way for authorities to build a parking shed for Line 3 of a broader train network that aims to reduce traffic congestion in one of the world's most densely populated cities.
Ashwini Bhide, the Managing Director of the MMRCL, accused the protesters of trying to bypass the law.
"If you lose a battle in court, better to accept it honourably than to take it to street," Bhide said in a tweet.
The MMRCL has said in the past that there is no other viable location for the shed, and authorities have stressed that Line 3, slated to open in December 2021, will do more to reduce pollution in Mumbai than the cluster of trees.
Yash Marwah, a member of the Aarey Conservation Group, an informal citizen's collective that has been at the forefront of protests, said those opposed to the felling of trees were considering other legal options.
Environmentalists, politicians, Bollywood stars and business leaders have opposed the felling of trees in one of the city's last green spaces, saying destroying green cover could exacerbate pollution.
"The vigour with which the @MumbaiMetro3 is slyly and swiftly cutting down an ecosystem in Aarey is shameful and disgusting," Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of local BJP ally Shiv Sena said in a tweet late on Friday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indian police detain 40 activists protesting tree felling for new metro
- Grenade attack in Kashmir injures at least four amid India clampdown
- Did vandals steal Gandhi’s ashes from an Indian memorial?
- Mahatma Gandhi's ashes stolen and photo defaced on 150th birthday
- Kashmiri journalists stage protest against "media gag"
- US issues security alert for key Myanmar cities
- India banned onion exports. Now Asia has eye-watering prices
- No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry
- India isn’t letting a single onion leave the country
- A goat can cost you: Coal India stops work as locals spar over animal death
Most Read
- The secret to Bangladesh’s economic success? The Sheikh Hasina factor
- Bangladesh is booming - and here's why, says the prime minister
- Fugitive crime kingpin Zeesan Ahmed arrested in Dubai
- Tulip Siddiq gets spot among most influential politicians of London
- Hasina stresses long-term interests for regional benefits at India Economic Summit
- Wholesale onion prices fall, but retail prices hover around Tk 100 a kg
- Top criminal Zeesan will be brought back from Dubai soon: Kamal
- Startup Bangladesh signs MoU with India’s Tech Mahindra to foster digital ecosystem
- Man kills estranged wife with car and machete, police say
- Hasina urges Indian businesses to invest in Bangladesh