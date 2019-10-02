No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Oct 2019 04:15 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 04:18 PM BdST
The Indian government has admitted that it has never discussed with Bangladesh the question of deportation of those declared foreigners by tribunals after being left out of Assam’s National Register of Citizens.
“Government of India has not held any meeting/discussion with Government of Bangladesh in this regard,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in response to a Right to Information query filed by Scroll.in, an Indian news website. The response was dated Sept 9.
So far, the Indian government had been opaque about its efforts to deport undocumented migrants from Bangladesh. In political rallies, Home Minister Amit Shah has threatened to implement the NRC across the country and deport “infiltrators”.
On an official visit to Bangladesh in August, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said NRC was India’s “internal matter”.
On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to assure his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina that the NRC would not affect Bangladesh. The external affairs ministry’s statement on the meeting, however, made no mention of NRC, according to the Scroll.in report.
Hasina is scheduled to arrive in India on Thursday to attend the India Economic Forum. A bilateral meeting with Modi is slated for Saturday.
Less than a week after Modi’s supposed assurance to Hasina, Shah issued a fresh veiled threat on Oct 1 to deport Muslim migrants. The NRC, he said, would be replicated across the country, but non-Muslim migrants would be provided sanctuary irrespective of their legal status.
The final NRC list in Assam was published on Aug 31. The list excluded 1.9 million people, who will now face Assam’s quasi-judicial foreigners’ tribunals. In the absence of deportation, people declared foreigners by these tribunals would be incarcerated in detention centres.
