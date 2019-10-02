Home > Neighbours

No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Oct 2019 04:15 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 04:18 PM BdST

The Indian government has admitted that it has never discussed with Bangladesh the question of deportation of those declared foreigners by tribunals after being left out of Assam’s National Register of Citizens.

“Government of India has not held any meeting/discussion with Government of Bangladesh in this regard,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in response to a Right to Information query filed by Scroll.in, an Indian news website. The response was dated Sept 9.

So far, the Indian government had been opaque about its efforts to deport undocumented migrants from Bangladesh. In political rallies, Home Minister Amit Shah has threatened to implement the NRC across the country and deport “infiltrators”.

On an official visit to Bangladesh in August, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said NRC was India’s “internal matter”.

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to assure his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina that the NRC would not affect Bangladesh. The external affairs ministry’s statement on the meeting, however, made no mention of NRC, according to the Scroll.in report.

Hasina is scheduled to arrive in India on Thursday to attend the India Economic Forum. A bilateral meeting with Modi is slated for Saturday.

Less than a week after Modi’s supposed assurance to Hasina, Shah issued a fresh veiled threat on Oct 1 to deport Muslim migrants. The NRC, he said, would be replicated across the country, but non-Muslim migrants would be provided sanctuary irrespective of their legal status.

The final NRC list in Assam was published on Aug 31. The list excluded 1.9 million people, who will now face Assam’s quasi-judicial foreigners’ tribunals. In the absence of deportation, people declared foreigners by these tribunals would be incarcerated in detention centres.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Onions are loaded back onto trucks following an auction at a market in Lasalgaon, India, on Apr 8, 2019. Hit first by drought and then by monsoon rains, India suffered an onion shortage that nearly tripled the price in recent months, edging close to a third rail of politics in many countries: the national diet. The New York Times

India plays hardball over onion

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk on a heap of coal at a stockyard of an underground coal mine in the Mahanadi coal fields at Dera, near Talcher town in the eastern Indian state of Orissa Mar 28, 2012. REUTERS

A goat can cost you

Kashmiri farmer from Anchar neighbourhood harvests rice paddies, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Sep 18, 2019. Reuters

Monsoon rains to boost winter crops in India

People ride on a truck on a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, Sep 4, 2019. REUTERS

Monsoon rains kill more than 1,600 in India

Nepal speaker resigns over rape allegation

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa waves after he was nominated as a presidential candidate during the Sri Lanka People's Front party convention in Colombo, Sri Lanka Aug 11, 2019. REUTERS

Rajapaksa faces court test over nationality

File Photo: Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, Sep 27, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat

File Photo: An Indian labourer looks at the construction site of a building in Riyadh Nov 16, 2014. REUTERS

Indian workers in the Gulf face new test

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.