27 dead as rain batters India’s Bihar

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Sep 2019 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2019 10:12 AM BdST

Twenty-seven people have died in Bihar after incessant rain in the state left many parts, including capital Patna, flooded.

The weather office has warned of more rain in the 24 districts in state in the next 24 hours. Schools in Patna are closed till Tuesday anticipating heavy rain, NDTV reports.

Patna was brought to a standstill over the weekend after many areas submerged in water that rose up to the chest. Residents in inundated areas were taken out in rescue boats.

"Even the weather department seems clueless, making different predictions at different points of time," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told reporters on Sunday.

Bihar's neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh saw 87 deaths in the last five days due to heavy rain, according to NDTV.

