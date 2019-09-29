Dozens die due to heavy rains in India's Uttar Pradesh
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Sep 2019 01:34 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2019 01:34 PM BdST
Almost 50 people have died in 24 hours due to heavy rains in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.
The state, India’s largest, has witnessed constant rainfall in recent days and rivers have been flowing several notches above warning levels.
The death toll “owing to torrential rain and rain related incidents” reached 48 in the past 24 hours, the state’s relief commissioner G S Priyadarshi told Reuters.
The rains have impacted about 580,000 people, mostly in the eastern part of the state where there is increased risk of flooding, Priyadarshi said.
India’s monsoon usually starts retreating at the start of September but has been delayed by a month this year. Intense rainfall in many parts of the country has triggered floods that have swamped cane and rice fields and caused deaths in some cases.
On Thursday, at least 11 people died and six were reported missing after the western Indian city of Pune and surroundings were hit by flash floods.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dozens die due to heavy rains in India's Uttar Pradesh
- Three killed, including opposition politician, in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province
- Police impose restrictions in Indian Kashmir after Pakistan PM's speech
- Explosion occurs near polling station in Afghan city of Kandahar
- Pakistan's Khan warns of 'bloodbath' when Kashmir curfew lifted
- Modi tells UN India launching campaign to stamp out single-use plastic
- Barricades and books: life in restive Kashmir neighborhood
- Anger, impatience mount in Pakistani Kashmir as Khan makes diplomatic push
- Pakistan leader will urge UN intervention in Kashmir
- At least 11 dead, thousands evacuated as flash floods hit Western India
Most Read
- Samrat will be caught soon, home minister says
- Police impose restrictions in Indian Kashmir after Pakistan PM's speech
- Awami League rally attacked outside UN headquarters in New York
- Bangladesh among World Bank's top 20 improvers on Doing Business list
- Yemen's Houthis say they attacked border frontline, no immediate Saudi confirmation
- Mayor Atiqul slates plant protection wing for impeding import of mosquito killers
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir suspended after video scandal
- Six dead after consuming spirit from homeopathic pharmacy in Noakhali
- Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul ‘surprised’ at ‘friend’ Lokman renting out club for casino
- 'A trafficker lives here' - Bangladesh uses red paint to mark suspects' homes