At least 35 people at wedding party killed during Afghan army raid

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Afghan forces raided a house that the officials said was being used by the Taliban to train suicide bombers, but during the attack a wedding venue situated adjacent the target came under fire.

“35 civilians were killed and 13 are injured. These people were attending a wedding party near to the attack site in Khaksar area of Musa Qala district,” said Attaullah Afghan, a member of the Helmand provincial council member.

A second provincial council member, Abdul Majid Akhundzadah said 40 people, all civilians, were killed in the attack.