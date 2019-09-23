At least 35 people at wedding party killed during Afghan army raid
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Sep 2019 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 03:33 PM BdST
At least 35 civilians were killed and 13 people were injured during an attack conducted by the Afghan government forces in southern Helmand province, two provincial officials said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday night when Afghan forces raided a house that the officials said was being used by the Taliban to train suicide bombers, but during the attack a wedding venue situated adjacent the target came under fire.
“35 civilians were killed and 13 are injured. These people were attending a wedding party near to the attack site in Khaksar area of Musa Qala district,” said Attaullah Afghan, a member of the Helmand provincial council member.
A second provincial council member, Abdul Majid Akhundzadah said 40 people, all civilians, were killed in the attack.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- At least 35 people at wedding party killed during Afghan army raid
- 'Howdy Houston’, says Modi as he lands in the world's energy capital
- Pakistan frees two Pashtun lawmakers after months of detention
- Pakistan PM expresses full support to Saudi Arabia after attacks on oil facilities
- With Trump by his side, Modi set to fire up Houston rally
- Pakistan's anti-graft agency arrests opposition leader
- Apples rot in Kashmir orchards, as lockdown puts economy in tailspin
- India bans e-cigarettes in setback for Juul, Philip Morris
- India says it expects to gain control over Pakistani Kashmir one day
- Blast kills 24 near election rally for Afghan president
Most Read
- Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- Police raid four sporting clubs in casino crackdown
- At rally for India’s Modi, Trump plays second fiddle but a familiar tune
- Ex-secretary Nasima Begum first woman to head National Human Rights Commission
- Explosives found in Narayanganj ‘militant hideout’, two arrested
- DNCC launches drive to clear walkways
- No arrests made as there was none when illegal casinos in Dhaka’s sport clubs were busted
- Indian navy chief visiting Bangladesh
- UK to provide additional funds for Rohingyas in Bangladesh
- Encroachers left no Bangladesh river alone, national commission finds