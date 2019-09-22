Home > Neighbours

'Howdy Houston’, says Modi as he lands in the world's energy capital

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Sep 2019 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2019 01:15 PM BdST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Texas on Saturday ahead of a wide range of programmes, including addressing a record 50,000 Indian Americans at the 'Howdy Modi' event, reports The Hindu.

“Howdy Houston”, he tweeted soon after landing in Houston, the world's energy capital, in the afternoon. “It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston,” he added.

Soon after his arrival in Houston, #HowdyModi started trending on social media.

Modi is scheduled to meet community leaders and hold a round-table with the CEOs of top energy companies based in the city.

India’s energy independence is one of the major goals that Modi has set for himself.

The prime minister was received at the airport by India’s Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and his American counterpart Ken Juster.

Both at the airport and at the hotel entrance, Modi was greeted by groups of Indian Americans with flags of India and the United States.

On Sunday, the Indian prime minister will be addressing the mega “Howdy Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Future” event at the NRG Stadium. US President Donald Trump and other officials will also be present during the event.

