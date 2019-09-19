Home > Neighbours

Pakistan's anti-graft agency arrests opposition leader

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Sep 2019 10:04 AM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 10:04 AM BdST

Pakistan's anti-graft agency said on Wednesday it had arrested opposition Pakistan People's Party leader Khursheed Shah in an investigation into the sources of his wealth, the latest high-profile detention of an opposition politician.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that Shah was arrested in relation to allegations of his assets being higher than his known sources of income.

"NAB's Sukkur chapter has arrested Syed Khursheed Shah over 'assets beyond means'," the NAB said in a statement, adding that he would appear in an anti-corruption court in the southeastern city of Sukkur.

Both major opposition parties, including Shah's PPP, condemned the arrest, which they said was a case of "political victimisation", an accusation the government denies.

"We condemn it. It is beyond understanding," PPP senator Murtaza Wahab told local Geo TV.

The government said that it had nothing to do with the NAB's operations and the corruption body was simply carrying out its job.

"NAB is an independent institution," said government minister Ali Zaidi.

The anti-graft agency has arrested, or wants to arrest, about a dozen members of the Sharif family, which runs the largest opposition party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In August, NAB arrested Maryam Nawaz, a high profile member of the Sharif political dynasty and leader of PML-N. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan's powerful military deny that the cases against the family are politically motivated.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pakistan arrests opposition party leader

A worker displays a rotten apple at a warehouse, in Sopore, north Kashmir, September 13, 2019.

Apples rot in Kashmir orchards

India bans e-cigarettes

India expects to gain control over Pakistani Kashmir

File Photo: Pakistan's paramilitary soldier and Indian soldier stand guard across steel sheets at the construction site of a bridge leading to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib (unseen) which will be open this year for Indian Sikh pilgrims, in Kartarpur, Pakistan Sep 16, 2019. REUTERS

Indian corridor to Pakistan Sikh temple to open in Nov

Blast kills 24 in Afghanistan

File Photo: Rohingya refugees shout slogans as they gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS

Rohingyas in Bangladesh face tide of hostility

At least 12 die in India boat capsize

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.