Home > Neighbours

Blast kills 24 near election rally for Afghan president

   

Published: 17 Sep 2019 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 02:48 PM BdST

A blast killed 24 people and injured 31 others near an election rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday, a health official said.

"Women and children are among them and most of the victims seems to be the civilians. Ambulances are still operating, and the number of casualties may rise," said Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

At least 12 die in India boat capsize

FILE PHOTO: People carry Pakistan's and Azad Kashmir's flags and chant slogans during a countrywide 'Kashmir Hour' to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, observing a call by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan Aug 30, 2019. REUTERS

Mob attacks Hindu temple, school in Pakistan

Asma Jaan, who was shot by militants, at a hospital in Srinagar, India, Sept. 8, 2019. As the crisis in the Kashmir region of India drags into its sixth week, beleaguered Kashmiris are caught between the militant separatists and Indian security forces who, residents say, continue to abuse and torture them.

Kashmiris face dangers in daily life

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks during a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Sep 13, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan summons diplomats over shootings

Dilbag Singh, the Jammu and Kashmir director general of police, speaks during a news conference in Srinagar Sep 11, 2019. REUTERS

Thousands detained in Kashmir crackdown

FILE PHOTO: An Indian security personnel stands guard on a deserted road during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Aug 23, 2019. REUTERS

Indian police kill militant in Kashmir

Members of India’s news media — and the rest of the world — waited on Saturday for news of the progress of the Vikram moon lander, which lost contact with Earth. The New York Times

Did India’s Chandrayaan-2 moon lander survive?

Caption: File Photo: Student walk past a screen during a live streaming of Chandrayaan-2 landing at an educational institute in Mumbai, India, Sep 7, 2019. REUTERS

India's moon mission locates landing craft

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.