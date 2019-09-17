Blast kills 24 near election rally for Afghan president
Published: 17 Sep 2019 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 02:48 PM BdST
A blast killed 24 people and injured 31 others near an election rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday, a health official said.
"Women and children are among them and most of the victims seems to be the civilians. Ambulances are still operating, and the number of casualties may rise," said Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital.
