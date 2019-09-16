Home > Neighbours

Restore normal life to Kashmir, India's top court tells government

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Sep 2019 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 06:48 PM BdST

India’s top court said on Monday the federal government should restore normal life in Kashmir as soon as possible, as a partial shutdown of the disputed region entered its 42nd day.

India stripped its portion of Muslim-majority Kashmir of autonomy and statehood on Aug. 5, shutting off phone networks and imposing curfew-like restrictions in some areas to dampen discontent.

Some of those curbs have been relaxed, but mobile communications in the Kashmir valley are largely still blocked, and more than a thousand people are likely to still be detained, according to official data.

“We direct Jammu and Kashmir to make the very best endeavor to make sure normal life returns,” India’s Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said on Monday, after a panel of three judges heard several petitions relating to Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

The court had previously said authorities there needed more time to restore order in Kashmir.

One of the Supreme Court judges, Sharad Arvind Bobde, said the situation in Kashmir, where thousands have died since an armed rebellion against Indian rule began three decades ago, as “a terrible state of affairs”.

A written submission by the government said restrictions were still required in order to maintain law and order, and that they had prevented widespread casualties seen in previous periods of unrest.

“Not a single life has been lost since the abrogation of Article 370,” said Tushar Mehta, India’s Solicitor General appearing on behalf of the government, referring to the action of India’s constitution granting autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir state.

Separately on Monday, local media reported Farooq Abdullah, a three-time former chief minister of the state, was detained in state capital Srinagar under the Public Safety Act, a special law that allows for detention of up to two years without trial, and has been criticized by rights groups as draconian.

A current member of India’s parliament, 81-year-old Abdullah was previously under informal house arrest.

Abdullah and Indian police officials in Kashmir did not respond or were not reachable for comment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: People carry Pakistan's and Azad Kashmir's flags and chant slogans during a countrywide 'Kashmir Hour' to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, observing a call by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan Aug 30, 2019. REUTERS

Mob attacks Hindu temple, school in Pakistan

Asma Jaan, who was shot by militants, at a hospital in Srinagar, India, Sept. 8, 2019. As the crisis in the Kashmir region of India drags into its sixth week, beleaguered Kashmiris are caught between the militant separatists and Indian security forces who, residents say, continue to abuse and torture them.

Kashmiris face dangers in daily life

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks during a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Sep 13, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan summons diplomats over shootings

Dilbag Singh, the Jammu and Kashmir director general of police, speaks during a news conference in Srinagar Sep 11, 2019. REUTERS

Thousands detained in Kashmir crackdown

FILE PHOTO: An Indian security personnel stands guard on a deserted road during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Aug 23, 2019. REUTERS

Indian police kill militant in Kashmir

Members of India’s news media — and the rest of the world — waited on Saturday for news of the progress of the Vikram moon lander, which lost contact with Earth. The New York Times

Did India’s Chandrayaan-2 moon lander survive?

Caption: File Photo: Student walk past a screen during a live streaming of Chandrayaan-2 landing at an educational institute in Mumbai, India, Sep 7, 2019. REUTERS

India's moon mission locates landing craft

Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslims shout slogans behind concertina wire as they are stopped by Indian police while trying to participate in a Muharram procession, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Sep 8, 2019. REUTERS

India imposes curfews in Kashmir

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.