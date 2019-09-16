Home > Neighbours

At least 12 dead after boat capsizes in southern Indian state

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Sep 2019 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 05:28 PM BdST

At least 12 people have died and more than 20 went missing after a tourist boat capsized in the Godavari River in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, according to the local media.

The boat was carrying around 60 people and was heading to a popular tourist spot in the southern state on Sunday when it collided with a large rock, reports BBC. 

Officials at the state's disaster management authority confirmed that 26 people have been safely evacuated.

Rescue authorities are searching for bodies in the river.

Local TV showed images of the overturned boat and survivors and family members crying at a local hospital.

Boat accidents are common in India, with limited regulations and lackadaisical safety checks leading to fatal accidents across the country.

However, local media reported that in this case passengers were wearing life jackets.

Two major incidents of boats capsizing claimed over 15 lives each in 2017, in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. A similar incident in Andhra Pradesh state killed at least 16 people in November 2017.

