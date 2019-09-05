Home > Neighbours

India to offer Russia $1 bln loan to develop Far East

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Sep 2019 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 03:10 PM BdST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India would offer Russia a $1 billion credit line to help develop the Russian Far East.

Modi was speaking at an economic forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia Sep 4, 2019. REUTERS

India to offer Russia $1b loan

Men ride a scooter past a closed shopping complex during restrictions, after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS

Shopkeepers refuse to open in Kashmir

People carry Pakistan's and Azad Kashmir's flags and chant slogans during a countrywide 'Kashmir Hour' to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, observing a call by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan Aug 30, 2019. REUTERS

India 'sowing seeds of war': Pakistan

People attend 'Save Kashmir' rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sep 1, 2019. REUTERS

First official death in Kashmir prompts tighter security

President Trump with Hkalam Samson, a Baptist minister from Myanmar in white and a cap, at a meeting of survivors of religious persecution in the White House in July. The New York Times

After meeting with Trump, a Myanmar clergyman could be prosecuted

Bone found in oil drum belongs to missing Thai activist

Four die in Mumbai ONGC plant fire

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses the Azad Kashmir parliament on Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, August 14, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan won't use nuclear arms first: PM

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.