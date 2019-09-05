India to offer Russia $1 bln loan to develop Far East
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Sep 2019 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 03:10 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India would offer Russia a $1 billion credit line to help develop the Russian Far East.
Modi was speaking at an economic forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.
