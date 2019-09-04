India 'sowing seeds of war' with Kashmir actions: Pakistan
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Sep 2019 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 05:33 PM BdST
Pakistan's military spokesman said on Wednesday that India's actions in disputed Kashmir were endangering regional peace, after New Delhi revoked the autonomy of Indian Kashmir last month.
"The situation in Kashmir has become a big danger in the region...the Indian action in Kashmir is sowing seeds of war," said Major General Asif Ghafoor, chief spokesman for Pakistan's armed forces in a televised press conference.
"We do not want to take the conflict to that point where the regional and world peace is endangered," he added.
India and Pakistan, who both rule Muslim-majority Kashmir in part, have fought two of their three wars over the disputed Himalayan region.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India 'sowing seeds of war' with Kashmir actions: Pakistan
- First official death in Indian Kashmir protests prompts tighter security in Srinagar
- After meeting with Trump, a Myanmar clergyman could be prosecuted
- Bone found in abandoned oil drum belongs to missing Thai activist
- Four dead, three injured in fire at ONGC site; Mumbai gas supply affected
- Pakistan PM Khan says not to use nuclear weapons first amid tensions with arch-rival India
- UN High Commissioner for Refugees expresses alarm at statelessness risk in India’s Assam
- Kashmiri militant calls for Pakistan military intervention in disputed region
- We will ask ‘friend’ Bangladesh to take back its people: Assam minister on NRC
- Myanmar army says to punish soldiers in Rohingya atrocities probe
Most Read
- Dhaka third worst city to live in: EIU
- DMP chief Asaduzzaman Mia made CEO of National Security Affairs Cell
- Myanmar forces Rohingyas to accept cards that preclude citizenship
- Minny freed on bail in the murder of husband Refat
- Court rejects Mainul Hosein’s bail appeal, sends him back to jail
- Govt curbs 3G, 4G mobile services at Rohingya camps, surrounding areas
- First BIDA Executive Chairman Kazi Aminul Islam, who oversees massive reforms, retires
- Govt plans tolls on national highway users to fund roadworks
- Refat murder suspects question Barguna MP's son Sunam not being implicated
- JERA to acquire 49% of Reliance’s power project in Bangladesh