India 'sowing seeds of war' with Kashmir actions: Pakistan

Published: 04 Sep 2019 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 05:33 PM BdST

Pakistan's military spokesman said on Wednesday that India's actions in disputed Kashmir were endangering regional peace, after New Delhi revoked the autonomy of Indian Kashmir last month.

"The situation in Kashmir has become a big danger in the region...the Indian action in Kashmir is sowing seeds of war," said Major General Asif Ghafoor, chief spokesman for Pakistan's armed forces in a televised press conference.

"We do not want to take the conflict to that point where the regional and world peace is endangered," he added.

India and Pakistan, who both rule Muslim-majority Kashmir in part, have fought two of their three wars over the disputed Himalayan region.

