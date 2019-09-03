Bone found in abandoned oil drum belongs to missing Thai activist
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Sep 2019 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 04:11 PM BdST
A skull fragment found in a scorched oil drum dumped in a reservoir in Thailand belongs to a prominent ethnic minority rights activist who went missing in 2014, Thailand's Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said on Tuesday.
Pholachi "Billy" Rakchongcharoen, an ethnic Karen land rights activist, was last seen on April 17, 2014, when he was detained by national park authorities at the Kaeng Krachan National Park in Petchaburi province, south of the capital, Bangkok.
Two pieces of bone fragment with burn marks were found in a 200-litre oil drum, submerged near Kaeng Krachan dam in May as authorities searched for evidence after years of fruitless investigation.
DNA taken from Pholachi's mother showed the bone fragments came from her son, Korawat Panpraphakorn, deputy director of the DSI told a news conference.
"We found a piece of human bone which is part of a skull and based on a DNA test, it matches that of Billy's mother," Korawat said.
Twenty more bone fragments, which have not been tested, have since been discovered nearby, he said.
Korawat said that Pholachi was likely killed after he was abducted but the cause of death was not known. He declined to comment on any suspects, citing the investigation.
At the time of his disappearance, Pholachi was working with Karen communities on legal complaints against national park officials for the destruction and burning of houses and farms of families living in the park in a series of forest evictions.
The Karen are an ethnic minority many of whom live in communities in forests of northern and western Thailand, and over the b0rder in neighbouring Myanmar. Many Karen in Thailand are stateless.
Pholachi was detained by national park officials in 2014 for alleged illegal possession of a honey comb from wild bees.
Park officers say he was released after questioning but Pholachi's family said he has disappeared without trace.
Pholachi's disappearance is one of more than 80 enforced disappearance in Thailand since 1980, according to rights group.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bone found in abandoned oil drum belongs to missing Thai activist
- Four dead, three injured in fire at ONGC site; Mumbai gas supply affected
- Pakistan PM Khan says not to use nuclear weapons first amid tensions with arch-rival India
- UN High Commissioner for Refugees expresses alarm at statelessness risk in India’s Assam
- Kashmiri militant calls for Pakistan military intervention in disputed region
- We will ask ‘friend’ Bangladesh to take back its people: Assam minister on NRC
- Myanmar army says to punish soldiers in Rohingya atrocities probe
- Waiting for the monsoon, discovering a brain tumour instead
- A mass citizenship check in India leaves 2 million people in limbo
- 12 dead, 50 injured in chemical factory blast in western India
Most Read
- BTRC orders telecom operators to stop services to Rohingyas in seven days
- Man of Bangladesh origin shot dead outside nightclub in New York
- JERA to acquire 49% of Reliance’s power project in Bangladesh
- Maruf Hossain Sarder appointed Dhaka district superintendent of police
- Mahbub Alam Talukder appointed refugee relief and repatriation commissioner
- Bangladesh Television goes on air in India
- Pakistan PM Khan says not to use nuclear weapons first amid tensions with arch-rival India
- ‘Saaho’: Mayhem on an international scale
- Pope stuck in elevator for 25 minutes, freed by fire brigade
- We will ask ‘friend’ Bangladesh to take back its people: Assam minister on NRC