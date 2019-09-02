Home > Neighbours

UN High Commissioner for Refugees expresses alarm at statelessness risk in India’s Assam

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Sep 2019 06:54 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 07:19 PM BdST

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has expressed concern over the publication of a National Register of Citizens that may put 1.9 million people in India's state of Assam at risk of becoming stateless.  

In a statement on Sunday, he said any process that could leave large numbers of people without a nationality would be an enormous blow to global efforts to eradicate statelessness.

The UN High Commissioner urged India to take steps that mitigate the risk of any individual being left stateless as a result of the NRC update in Assam or similar processes.

He called upon the Indian authorities to refrain from detaining or deporting anyone whose nationality has not been verified through this process.

The UNHCR reiterates its offer of support to the India to determine people’s nationality and avoid statelessness in accordance with its mandate and international standards.

